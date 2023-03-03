MAA to Present at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc., or MAA (NYSE: MAA), today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2023 Citi Global Property CEO Conference.

MAA (PRNewswire)

H. Eric Bolton, Jr., Chairman and CEO of MAA plans to give a company overview followed by an informal question-and-answer session that may include discussion regarding market conditions and MAA's previously disclosed guidance. The presentation and Q&A will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at approximately 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last for approximately 35 minutes.

A live webcast of the presentation is accessible through the "For Investors" page of MAA's website at www.maac.com, and through the following link: https://kvgo.com/citi/mid-america-apartment-communities-march-2023.

The webcast replay will be available on the Company's website after the conclusion of the live event.

About MAA

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns or has ownership interest in apartment communities primarily throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance. For further details, please refer to the "For Investors" page at www.maac.com or contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@maac.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MAA