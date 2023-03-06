The Rockefeller Foundation to Present Energy Transition and Access Solutions at CERAWeek 2023

HOUSTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation, Ashvin Dayal, Senior Vice President of Power & Climate, and Eileen O'Connor, Senior Vice President of Communications, Policy, and Advocacy, will travel to Houston, Texas, to join more than 900 global leaders at CERAWeek by S&P Global 2023. During the conference, themed: Navigating a Turbulent World: Energy, Climate and Security, the three will discuss challenges and breakthrough opportunities related to accelerating just energy transitions, expanding energy access, and ending energy poverty. In addition, Dr. Shah will participate in a conversation on addressing climate change in the developing world at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

"If humanity continues with business as usual, the world is on track to warm by about 3 degrees Celsius, at which temperature life for far too many people will be harsher, poorer, and more fragile," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "I look forward to speaking in Houston about how The Rockefeller Foundation is working with partners around the world to scale innovative technologies, and identify new ways to mobilize financing, to both avert climate catastrophe and improve the lives of millions of underrepresented people around the world."

Alongside the engagement at Rice University, Dr. Shah, Ms. O'Connor, and Mr. Dayal will talk about The Rockefeller Foundation's efforts to advance just energy transitions in emerging and developing countries via the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP). A year after its official launch, GEAPP released early results of its efforts in its 12 partner countries during COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The $500 million that The Rockefeller Foundation committed to GEAPP is the single largest investment in The Rockefeller Foundation's $22-billion, 109-year giving history.

Mon., March 6 4:30 - 5:10 pm

(CST) 1) Balancing Net Zero and Just Energy Priorities in Energy Transition How can we promote energy transition policies that address climate concerns and balance with the basic need for universal energy access all global citizens should experience? • Eli Aheto, Managing Director, Beyond Net Zero • Ashvin Dayal, Senior Vice President, Power & Climate Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation • Sunita Narain, Director General, Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) • Takeshi Soda, Director for Oil and Gas Division, Agency for Natural Resources and Energy (ANRE), Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), Japan • Susan Kish, Managing Partner, Andesa Advisors CERAWEEK INNOVATION AGORA STUDIO



Tues., March 7 2:30 - 03:00 pm

(CST) 2) Improving Energy Access While Addressing Climate Change Can combating climate change and alleviating energy poverty go hand in hand? How do we lift people out of energy poverty while combating the climate crisis? This is the energy trilemma—maintaining security, reliability and affordability—while lowering emissions. • Ashvin Dayal, Senior Vice President, Power & Climate Initiative, The Rockefeller Foundation • Enoh Ebong, Director, United States Trade and Development Agency • Annette Hugh, Global Head of Market Development & Engagement, S&P Global Commodity Insights • Maria Fernanda Suarez, Managing Director, Accenture CERAWEEK INNOVATION CLIMATE HUB



Thurs., March 9 10:50 – 11:30 am (CST) 3) Spotlight | How to End Global Energy Poverty Energy poverty is limited access to energy resources that precludes people and nations from meeting basic human needs and achieving their aspirations for a better future. About 750 million people, mostly in Africa, lack complete energy access and about 3.5 billion do not have reliable power for more than a few hours a day. Developing countries are demanding access to power technologies and financing on competitive terms. Bridging this gap has become a global challenge—to mobilize resources and new capacities at scale. How much of the problem can be solved through innovation in distributed energies? Is reinvention needed in global financial and development strategies? In commercial practices? Join a discussion on emerging solutions that can define a path of progress. • Carlos Pascual, Sr. Vice President Geopolitics and International Affairs, S&P Global Commodity Insights • Rajiv J. Shah, President, The Rockefeller Foundation CERAWEEK EXECUTIVE CONFERENCE



Thurs., March 9 4:30 – 5:45 pm (CST) 4) Addressing Climate Change in the Developing World: A Conversation with Rajiv Shah Dr. Rajiv J. Shah will give remarks on the need to accelerate just energy transitions in developing countries and speak with Kenneth B. Medlock III, the senior director of the Institute's Center for Energy Studies — one of the world's leading energy think tanks — about the opportunities and challenges of using renewable energies to meet global demand. He will also visit with Baker Institute for Public Policy fellows, scholars, and researchers studying a wide range of foreign and domestic policy issues. The Event will be livestreamed on The Rockefeller Foundation's social media channels, and Houston area media can attend in person here.

RICE UNIVERSITY JAMES A. BAKER III HALL



About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We work to promote the well-being of humanity and make opportunity universal and sustainable. Our focus is on scaling renewable energy for all, stimulating economic mobility, and ensuring equitable access to health care and nutritious food. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at rockefellerfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @RockefellerFdn.

View original content:

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation