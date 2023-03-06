Saffronic Studio Launches Global Operations

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animation industry is growing exponentially. In 2022 its estimated global worth was around USD 400 billion, and it is forecasted to grow rapidly. This year-on-year growth means that demand for animation services is increasing and opening up opportunities for new players in the market.

Saffronic, a US agency specialized in advanced animation and gaming capabilities has set up a production facility in India in the city of Chennai.

Vince Pizzica, former Technicolor CTO and Chief Strategist and a co-founder of Saffronic, specializes in strategic development for companies seeking to innovate and lead the market in media and entertainment. He said, "I have worked with some of the team members of Saffronic and I can say that they are the very best in the world of animation and gaming".

"I am thrilled about Saffronic's global expansion," said Robert Winthrop, Executive Vice President, TV Production at DreamWorks Animation. "Prabhakar Sambandan and Kumar Chandrasekaran have been great partners and are two of the most experienced producers in the business. I look forward to continued collaboration with the Saffronic animation team."

L.C Crowley CEO at Trioscope, a client of Saffronic, said, "The Saffronic team uses their deep CG experience to offer unparalleled production management and top-notch creative output."

The day-to-day work on the studio floor is overseen by two industry veterans Kumar Chandrasekaran and Prabhakar Sambandan, each with over 25 years industry experience. Prabhakar has produced more than 45 episodic television series for major studios including DreamWorks Animation, Netflix, Nickelodeon, Disney, Method Films, and Brown Bag. Kumar has expertise in both animated TV series and AAA game titles and has worked with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, Bagdasarian Productions, Endemol, Warner Bros., Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Activision, Rockstar Games, 2K, and WildBrain. These joint Studio Directors have built a team made up of many award-winning artists and technologists and the studio handles everything from asset build, animation, lighting through to compositing and rendering.

About Saffronic:

Saffronic is an animation, gaming and visual FX studio powered by differentiated technology and creative artists to serve the exploding media, entertainment, video games, advertising, and creative sector worldwide.

Contact: animate@saffronic.com

Website - www.saffronic.com

View original content:

SOURCE Saffronic