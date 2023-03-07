Elea Digital launches first-phase, 1MW availability in Porto Alegre second site

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three weeks ahead of schedule, Elea Digital has completed the first phase of its multi-MW hyperscale deployment in Porto Alegre. Elea Digital purchased the facility in September 2022 and built capacity upon an existing point of presence of TIM (TIMS3) in the site.

The new facility, located in the 4th District and named POA2, is the largest data center in Brazil's Southern Region and, at full capacity, will reach the size of 7MW. It is the second site of Elea Digital in the city of Porto Alegre, being POA1 one of the most connected hubs of the area, deploying a large ecosystem of telecom and enterprise clients.

Upon a 4 thousand square meters secure building, close to an energy substation and already with multiple redundant fiber ducts, with several fiber providers reaching the site, the expansion has been planned for high density deployments. It is ideal to host aggregation edge points of presence of large international and national clients.

The engineering design of the site, performed in partnership with English firm Future Tech, foresee an incredibly low WUE combined with 1.5 planned PUE. "We are thrilled to announce the new availability weeks ahead of schedule", said Alessandro Lombardi, President of Elea Digital. "It is not easy to deliver on time a new site in this challenging environment where the supply chain is somewhat disrupted".

The new availability helps the Porto Alegre area to attend a much-repressed demand for data center colocation space and will contribute to the digitalization of the Southern Region of Brazil. According to the City's mayor, Sebastião Melo, innovation comes in a sense of a social transformation. "If we compare our government to a train, the locomotive would be economic development and digital innovation. This will make the city inclusive and guarantee social protection for those who need it most. This is what we want when moving forward with the project for the 4th District and for other regions of Porto Alegre", comments the mayor of Porto Alegre.

Ricardo Gomes, deputy mayor of Porto Alegre, believes the expansion of the project will only bring benefits to the region. "It is a pleasure for Porto Alegre to receive Elea Digital's trust to expand its business in the city, generating jobs, income and offering more digital services. The second site also represents a breakthrough in the area of technology and innovation, mainly because it is located in the Historic Center and 4th District, regions that we are developing and revitalizing", he concludes.

