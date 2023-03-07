Fluent BioSciences announces Nature Biotechnology journal publication, "Microfluidics-free single-cell genomics with templated emulsification", showcasing the foundational technology underlying PIPseq™

The Nature Journal publication follows the recent release of Fluent's v4.0 chemistry with significant performance enhancements and the highest cell capture rate in the market.

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluent BioSciences, a leading life sciences company focused on revolutionizing single cell analysis through simple, cost-effective and scalable solutions, announces the Nature Biotechnology Journal publication (DOI: 10.1038/s41587-023-01685-z) describing the foundational technology underlying PIPseq and demonstrating its flexibility across emulsification formats, scalability in cell capture and compatibility with multi-omic measurements in clinical samples.

"PIPseq is a simple, flexible, and scalable next-generation workflow that extends single-cell sequencing to new applications, including screening, diagnostics, and disease monitoring", states lead author, Iain Clark PhD, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering at University of California, Berkeley.

"Fluent has commercialized this technology and recently released our PIPseq v4.0 3' Single Cell RNA series of reagent kits which bring significant enhancements in performance, capture rate, and scale", states author Kristina Fontanez, SVP of Product Development at Fluent BioSciences.

Highlights of the PIPseq technology includes:

Microfluidics-free workflow that is simple to implement in any laboratory

Highly scalable kits to fit a wide range of experimental needs

Extremely affordable reagent kits (starting as low as $300 per sample)

Compelling biology that is comparable to existing methods

The latest PIPseq v4.0 kits are now shipping across the entire range of PIPseq products, accommodating up to 16,000 (T2), 80,000 (T20), and 200,000 (T100) cells captured per kit.

To read the publication at Nature Journals, visit https://www.nature.com/articles/s41587-023-01685-z . To learn more about PIPseq and the v4.0 product offerings, please contact sales@fluentbio.com .

About Fluent BioSciences

Fluent's mission is to revolutionize single-cell biology through accessible, affordable, and scalable solutions for every researcher. Our breakthrough PIPseq™ technology enables extremely sensitive and unbiased preparation of proteins and nucleic acids for a broad range of single-cell applications.

For more information, visit https://www.fluentbio.com/

