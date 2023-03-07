McGinley Orthopedics Receives Innovative Technology Contract from Vizient for IntelliSense® Orthopedic Drill

Contract awarded for products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

CASPER, Wyo., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McGinley Orthopedics announced its IntelliSense Drill Technology® has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc. the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on the recommendation of IntelliSense® Orthopedic Drill by hospital experts who serve on one of Vizient's member-led councils, and it signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the healthcare industry.

Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient member-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology contracts are awarded for products that have the potential to impact patient care or business models of healthcare organizations.

The McGinley IntelliSense® Orthopedic Drill is revolutionizing orthopedic surgery with its groundbreaking technology. The first-to-market intelligent orthopedic drill enables surgeons to more accurately and precisely perform orthopedic operations while eliminating manual measurements. Real-time depth measurement and edge detection prevent the plunging of drill bits and pins into soft tissues, organs, and critical structures. Further, the technology eliminates the need for manual measurement using a depth-gauge, saving valuable OR time, decreasing wasted screws, and ensuring proper screw-length selection thus reducing post-operative complications.

"The standard of care for orthopedic surgery hasn't changed in decades and we recognize the need to advance patient care and change the way we practice medicine. We are dedicated to eliminating guesswork in the operating room using engineering and technology to provide surgeons with the tools and data they need to operate more accurately and efficiently while improving patient outcomes."

"Congratulations to McGinley Orthopedics for achieving this peer-designated status," said Kelly Flaharty, senior director contract services and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. "Our member council deemed the IntelliSense® Orthopedic Drill worthy of this designation for its potential to make a real difference in the health care industry."

Vizient represents a diverse membership including academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and more than $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with member-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

McGinley Orthopedics engineers and manufactures intelligent surgical tools and solutions that make orthopedic surgery safer and lead to better patient outcomes. Our mission is to provide surgeons with the tools and insights they need to eliminate manual processes and guesswork in the operating room.

Since its inception in 2012, McGinley Orthopedics has realized tremendous success with over 127 issued and pending US and International patents, and 5 FDA-Cleared products. Our tools and orthopedic devices are championed by surgeons and have been used in over 1,000 surgeries to date.

