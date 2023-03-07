Phil Brown Named PartySlate Chief Operating Officer

Former Uber and Sittercity Executive Will Lead Operations For Popular Event Platform

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PartySlate, a leading digital event platform connecting people planning events with the best inspiration, venues, and vendors in their city, has named Phil Brown as Chief Operating Officer. Brown brings a broad range of experience to PartySlate, including leadership roles at Uber and Sittercity, where he led engagement, customer experience, and monetization initiatives. Consulting with PartySlate since 2021, Brown has identified key growth levers and crafted a new market expansion playbook, which will enable a continued period of strong growth.

Phil Brown joins the PartySlate executive team as COO (PRNewswire)

Former Uber and Sittercity exec joins PartySlate as COO to drive continued growth in the events industry

"I look forward to the continued leadership, expertise, and customer-centric mindset Phil brings to PartySlate," said Julie Roth Novack, Co-founder and CEO of PartySlate. "We are confident his experience will move us closer toward our goal of being the go-to destination for both people planning events and the venues and vendors they hire."

PartySlate disrupted the $800 billion dollar fragmented events industry by pioneering a photo-rich digital platform, helping people who are planning all types of events find the best inspiration, vendors, and venues across the country. Since its founding in 2015, thousands of top venues, event planners, photographers, caterers, and more vendors have shared more than 2 million event photos to the platform.

PartySlate is backed by investors and angels who are experts in marketplaces. HearstLab, a division of Hearst Corporation, invested $1 million in PartySlate's most recent funding round.

About PartySlate

PartySlate is a photo-rich platform that inspires people planning any type of event and connects them with the leading vendors and venues across the country and the world. The digital platform features more than 2 million photos shared by vendors and venues from all types of events, including weddings, galas, corporate events, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, and milestone birthday parties. Party hosts can find inspiration and connect with top event companies who can bring their ideas to life. Founded in 2015, PartySlate is one of only five female-founded companies in Chicago that has raised more than $20 million dollars in venture capital funding in the last 10 years. For more information, visit www.partyslate.com or follow us on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Lauren Mandel

lauren@partyslate.com

847-422-3650

Julie Roth Novack, CEO and Co-Founder of PartySlate, speaks in Washington, D.C. at an industry event (PRNewswire)

Phil Brown, PartySlate COO (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PartySlate