The Top Conversation Intelligence (CI) Software to Drive Sales and Increase Revenue in 2023, According to SoftwareReviews Report

TORONTO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Emotional Footprint Report on the top conversation intelligence solutions. The comprehensive report is ready for download from the firm's website, which is updated in real-time to reflect new reviews and ratings. Six providers have been identified as Champions in the 2023 report.

Conversation Intelligence (CI) software is revolutionizing how sales leaders track customer and prospect calls. This software provides cutting-edge tools to record, transcribe, and analyze conversations, providing unparalleled insights into customer behavior and sentiment. With advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing, CI software automatically generates recommendations to help sales and customer success teams improve their coaching strategies and drive better business outcomes through increased customer satisfaction.

CI software also allows for the automation of tasks such as note-taking, freeing up time for more productive activities. With these benefits, CI is becoming an increasingly important tool for businesses to improve their sales and customer success outcomes.

To support organizations considering CI software, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers in the space based on verified survey data collected from 740 end users. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The Conversation Intelligence Software Champions for 2023 are as follows:





Upmarket , 96 NEF, ranked high for being respectful.





Balto , 95 NEF, ranked high for being effective.





Gong , 91 NEF, ranked high for being innovative.





CallTrackingMetrics , 89 NEF, ranked high for providing client-friendly policies.





ExecVision , 89 NEF, ranked high for being transparent.

Salesloft , 89 NEF, ranked high for friendly negotiation.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive user reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from individuals who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

