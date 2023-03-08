Abrigo unveils Abrigo Community Lending software built for community financial institutions.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abrigo, the leading technology provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions, announced the launch of Abrigo Community Lending, new lending software built specially for banks and credit unions with up to $500 million in assets.

Abrigo Community Lending provides a robust deal summary page and role-based dashboards that give bankers easy access to data needed to process loan requests, manage their pipeline, and close deals faster.

A recent survey by Abrigo found that 70% of community financial institutions value "ease of use" most when considering lending software. Leveraging twenty years of lending software experience, Abrigo Community Lending focuses on streamlined workflows and easy to use interfaces. Colin Hinkle of Hendricks County Bank and Trust, an early user, said, "If I were a loan officer meeting someone for lunch, I could complete the loan application between the time I ordered and my food arrives, which is perfect."

"Abrigo is committed to helping community financial institutions strengthen their customer relationships by providing innovative technology, and our partnerships with 2,400 institutions reflect that," said Jay Blandford, Abrigo CEO. "We know many community financial institutions lack IT resources to implement software, which is why we created a streamlined lending platform they can get up and running quickly."

Abrigo Community Lending's guided workflows for multiple loan types helps lenders stay on task and on time, enabling them to enhance their client experience and improve their efficiency ratios without adding staff. Abrigo Community Lending includes everything a community financial institution needs to grow without unnecessary complexity.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading provider of compliance, credit risk, lending, and asset/liability management solutions and services that help financial institutions thrive. Abrigo accelerates growth, increases client efficiency, and improves customer experience with an easy-to-use and expansive platform. We ensure customer success with our award-winning client service team, advisory expertise, and innovative technology. With a network of 2,400+ FIs, Abrigo offers unique opportunities for insightful peer benchmarks and best practices. Visit abrigo.com to learn more. Follow Abrigo on social media using @WeAreAbrigo.

