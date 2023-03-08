Department of State Selects Palantir to Modernize Data Management for the Bureau of Medical Services

DENVER, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that it has been selected by the Department of State to provide the Bureau of Medical Services (MED) with a platform for effective data management and data-driven decision-making. This competitively awarded BPA contract is worth $99.6 million over five years.

Palantir software will be used by MED to establish a new enterprise data management platform for the department, titled Project Axiom. With MED's mission to advance the health, safety, and readiness of State Department personnel, Axiom will provide the Bureau with a common operational picture to better protect the diplomatic workforce and their families through data-informed decision-making. More specifically, the platform will help improve the Bureau's ability to react swiftly to global crises by enabling workflows related to emergency management and preparedness, mission tracking and logistics, aviation operations, and medical support.

As part of the Department of State's broader digital modernization efforts, this project will provide MED with a new set of tools and capabilities to safeguard and promote the health and well-being of America's diplomatic community. Axiom is at the core of a digital transition to enhance the delivery of proactive and efficient medical support to chief of mission personnel following a crisis, natural, or man-made disaster. This health-focused, enterprise-wide data integration and analytics platform will enable Bureau and Department leadership to make rapid decisions that reduce risk to mission and safeguard and promote the health and well-being of America's diplomatic community.

"America's diplomatic workforce is one of the first lines of engagement between the U.S. and the rest of the world, and ensuring their safety and health is paramount to advancing international relations. We're honored to bring Palantir's proven software to the State Department to better understand and proactively manage operations that help protect these individuals and their families abroad," said Akash Jain, President, Palantir USG.

This new contract builds on Palantir's ongoing work with the State Department in the area of global health and medicine.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with the State Department and support this critical mission to safeguard our diplomatic workforce," said Mahtab Emdadi, State Department Lead at Palantir. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Department to further their goals of data-driven diplomacy through the use of innovative technologies."

Palantir first began working with the State Department in 2017, supporting HIV/AIDS analysis for the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the Office of the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator and Health Diplomacy.

