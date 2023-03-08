Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

GUIYANG, China, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. ("FTA" or the "Company") (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB1,922.5 million ( US$278.7 million ), an increase of 34.5% from RMB1,429.4 million in the same period of 2021. Total net revenues in 2022 were RMB6,733.6 million ( US$976.3 million ), an increase of 44.6% from RMB4,657.0 million in 2021.





Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB195.7 million ( US$28.4 million ), compared with a net loss of RMB1,321.1 million in the same period of 2021. Net income in 2022 was RMB411.9 million ( US$59.7 million ), compared with a net loss of RMB3,654.5 million in 2021.





Non-GAAP adjusted net income [ 1] in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB445.8 million ( US$64.6 million ), an increase of 83.6% from RMB242.8 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2022 was RMB1,395.4 million ( US$202.3 million ), an increase of 209.8% from RMB450.5 million in 2021.





Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") [2] in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached RMB72.0 billion ( US$10.4 billion ), an increase of 3.6% from RMB69.5 billion in the same period of 2021. Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") in 2022 reached RMB261.1 billion ( US$37.9 billion ), compared with RMB262.3 billion in 2021.





Fulfilled orders [3] in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached 32.6 million, compared with 34.8 million in the same period of 2021. Fulfilled orders in 2022 reached 119.1 million, compared with 128.3 million in 2021.





Average shipper MAUs[4] in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached 1.88 million, an increase of 19.7% from 1.57 million in the same period of 2021. Average shipper MAUs in 2022 reached 1.67 million, an increase of 12.6% from 1.48 million in 2021.

"We are delighted with our fourth quarter operational and financial performance, which enabled us to finish 2022 on a strong note. Notwithstanding challenges stemming from recurrent COVID-19 outbreaks and the unpredictable market conditions, we kept our focus on strengthening our business and harnessing our core advantages to provide users with more accurate freight matching services, supported by our user-friendly service experience," said Mr. Peter Hui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FTA. "Looking ahead, we will continue to develop our core freight matching services and expand our user base. With businesses ramping up operations following the removal of COVID-19 restrictions, we are confident in the robust performance of China's logistics sector and the Company's ability to pursue further growth potential and create greater value for users, shareholders, and other stakeholders."

Mr. Simon Cai, Chief Financial Officer of FTA, added, "Amid the challenging external environment, we delivered revenue and profit growth beyond expectations in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total net revenues grew by 34.5% to RMB1,922.5 million, exceeding the upper boundary of our previous guidance once again. Furthermore, non-GAAP adjusted net income amounted to RMB445.8 million, greatly above market expectations. In addition, our transaction commission maintained its sustainable growth during the fourth quarter, with a year-over-year increase of 67.4% to RMB447.8 million, despite the pandemic's recurrences. As we progress through 2023, we will strive to implement an active user acquisition strategy, elevate our products' level of differentiation, and further optimize matching efficiency to encourage more high-quality users to join our platform."

[1] Non-GAAP adjusted net income is defined as net income/(loss) excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value; (v) impairment of long-term investment and (vi) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [2] GTV or gross transaction value of our platform in a given period is defined as the aggregate freight prices specified by our users for all fulfilled orders on our platform during the period without deducting any commission or service fee charged by us; we make downward adjustments to unreasonably high freight prices specified by users that are apparently due to clerical errors. [3] Fulfilled orders on our platform in a given period are defined as all shipping orders matched through our platform during such period but exclude (i) shipping orders that are subsequently canceled and (ii) shipping orders for which our users failed to specify any freight prices as there are substantial uncertainties as to whether the shipping orders are fulfilled. [4] Average shipper MAUs in a given period are calculated by dividing (i) the sum of shipper MAUs for each month of a given period by (ii) the number of months in a given period. Shipper MAUs are defined as the number of active shippers on our platform in a given month. Active shippers are defined as the aggregate number of registered shipper accounts that have posted at least one shipping order on our platform during a given period.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, "VAT", of RMB798.6 million and RMB998.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Total net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB1,922.5 million (US$278.7 million), representing an increase of 34.5% from RMB1,429.4 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB1,614.4 million (US$234.1 million), representing an increase of 31.4% from RMB1,229.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the rapid growth in transaction commissions as well as an increase in revenues from our freight brokerage service.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB943.6 million ( US$136.8 million ), an increase of 24.0% from RMB760.9 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by continued growth in transaction volume as a result of improved user penetration.





Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB223.1 million ( US$32.3 million ), an increase of 11.2% from RMB200.5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in total paying members.





Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB447 .8 million ( US$64 .9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 67.4% from RMB267 .5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily driven by an expanded take rate.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB308.1 million (US$44.7 million), an increase of 53.7% from RMB200.4 million in the same period of 2021, mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from credit solutions and other value-added services.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB490.5 million and RMB675.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB951.8 million (US$138.0 million), compared with RMB658.2 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB857.4 million, representing an increase of 54.3% from RMB555.5 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to continued increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB281.1 million (US$40.8 million), compared with RMB239.4 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher sales and marketing headcount, as well as an increase in online advertising and marketing expenses.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB408.2 million (US$59.2 million), compared with RMB1,636.2 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by an increase in professional service fees.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were RMB250.2 million (US$36.3 million), compared with RMB233.6 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher research and development headcount.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB5.3 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB1,351.9 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income[5]. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB248.4 million (US$36.0 million), compared with RMB159.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Income/(Loss). Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB195.7 million (US$28.4 million), compared with a net loss of RMB1,321.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB445.8 million ( US$64.6 million ), an increase of 83.6% from RMB242.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS[6] and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income per ADS[7]. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.18 (US$0.03) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB1.23 in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.42 (US$0.06) in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.23 in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB26.3 billion (US$3.8 billion) in total, compared with RMB26.0 billion as of December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the total outstanding balance of on-balance sheet loans, consisting of the total principal amounts and all accrued and unpaid interests (net of provisions) of the loans funded through our small loan company and the trusts established by us, was RMB2,648.4 million (US$384.0 million), compared with RMB1,777.7 million as of December 31, 2021. The total non-performing loan ratio[8] for these loans was 2.0% as of December 31, 2022, flat compared with that of December 31, 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, net cash used in operating activities was RMB31.1 million (US$4.5 million).

[5] Non-GAAP adjusted operating income is defined as income/(loss) from operations excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions and (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [6] ADS refers to the American depositary shares, each of which represents 20 Class A ordinary shares. [7] Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted income/(loss) per ADS is net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expense; (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions; (iii) compensation cost incurred in relation to continuing service terms in business acquisitions; (iv) compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value; (v) impairment of long-term investment and (vi) tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADSs, respectively. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release. [8] Non-performing loan ratio is calculated by dividing the outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans that were over 90 calendar days past due (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) by the total outstanding principal and all accrued and unpaid interests of the on-balance sheet loans (excluding loans that are over 180 days past due and are therefore charged off) as of a specified date.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues (including value added taxes, "VAT", of RMB2,620.4 million and RMB3,550.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Total net revenues in 2022 were RMB6,733.6 million (US$976.3 million), representing an increase of 44.6% from RMB4,657.0 million in the same period of 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in revenues from freight matching services.

Freight matching services. Revenues from freight matching services in 2022 were RMB5,656.7 million (US$820.1 million), representing an increase of 43.3% from RMB3,946.9 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to the rapid growth in transaction commissions as well as an increase in revenues from our freight brokerage service.

Freight brokerage service. Revenues from freight brokerage service in 2022 were RMB3,360.3 million ( US$487.2 million ), an increase of 34.5% from RMB2,497.8 million in 2021, primarily driven by continued growth in transaction volume as a result of improved user penetration.





Freight listing service . Revenues from freight listing service in 2022 were RMB852.4 million ( US$123.6 million ), an increase of 13.2% from RMB753.0 million in 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in total paying members.





Transaction commission. Revenues from transaction commissions amounted to RMB1444 .0 million ( US$209 .4 million) in 2022, an increase of 107.4% from RMB696 .1 million in 2021, primarily driven by continued ramp-up of commissioned GTV penetration.

Value-added services. Revenues from value-added services in 2022 were RMB1,077.0 million (US$156.2 million), an increase of 51.7% from RMB710.1 million in 2021, mainly attributable to an increase in revenues from credit solutions and other value-added services.

Cost of Revenues (including VAT net of refund of VAT of RMB1,950.9 million and RMB2,539.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2022, respectively). Cost of revenues in 2022 was RMB3,514.6 million (US$509.6 million), compared with RMB2,540.0 million in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in VAT, related tax surcharges and other tax costs, and net of tax refunds from government authorities. These tax-related costs net of refunds totaled RMB3,167.8 million, representing an increase of 40.3% from RMB2,257.7 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in transaction activities involving our freight brokerage service.

Sales and Marketing Expenses. Sales and marketing expenses in 2022 were RMB902.3 million (US$130.8 million), compared with RMB837.3 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher sales and marketing headcount, partially offset by a decrease in advertising and marketing expenses due to moderate new user acquisition in 2022.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses in 2022 were RMB1,417.9 million (US$205.6 million), compared with RMB4,271.2 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by an increase in professional service fees as well as an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher general and administrative headcount.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses in 2022 were RMB914.2 million (US$132.5 million), compared with RMB729.7 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salary and benefits expenses driven by higher research and development headcount.

Loss from Operations. Loss from operations in 2022 was RMB162.0 million (US$23.5 million), compared with RMB3,795.9 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income in 2022 was RMB835.7 million (US$121.2 million), compared with RMB208.8 million in 2021.

Net Income/(Loss). Net income in 2022 was RMB411.9 million (US$59.7 million), compared with a net loss of RMB3,654.5 million in 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income. Non-GAAP adjusted net income in 2022 was RMB1,395.4 million ( US$202.3 million ), an increase of 209.8% from RMB450.5 million in 2021.

Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS and Non-GAAP Adjusted Basic and Diluted Net Income/(Loss) per ADS. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB0.38 (US$0.05) in 2022, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB6.21 in 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB1.29 (US$0.19) in 2022, compared with non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.10 in 2021.

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total net revenues to be between RMB1.56 billion and RMB1.64 billion for the first quarter of 2023, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 16.9% to 23.0%. These forecasts reflect the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company's Board of Directors has authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$500 million of its American depositary shares during a period of up to 12 months starting from March 13, 2023.

Repurchases under the Company's share repurchase program may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on the market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. The Company's Board of Directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustments to its terms and size or suspend or discontinue the program. The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company expects to fund the repurchases with its existing cash balance.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)



As of



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$













ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

4,284,291

5,137,312

744,840 Restricted cash - current

65,822

83,759

12,144 Short-term investments

21,634,642

21,087,089

3,057,341 Accounts receivable, net

29,139

13,015

1,887 Amounts due from related parties

7,075

-

- Loans receivable, net

1,777,667

2,648,449

383,989 Prepayments, receivables and other current assets

1,099,607

2,034,427

294,964 Total current assets

28,898,243

31,004,051

4,495,165 Restricted cash - non-current

13,500

-

- Property and equipment, net

102,158

108,824

15,778 Investments in equity investees

1,678,351

1,774,270

257,245 Intangible assets, net

557,016

502,421

72,844 Goodwill

3,124,828

3,124,828

453,057 Deferred tax assets

20,492

41,490

6,015 Operating lease right-of-use assets and land use rights

-

132,000

19,138 Other non-current assets

3,847

8,427

1,222 Total non-current assets

5,500,192

5,692,260

825,299 TOTAL ASSETS

34,398,435

36,696,311

5,320,464 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

9,000

-

- Accounts payable

29,381

27,953

4,053 Amounts due to related parties

179,859

122,152

17,710 Prepaid for freight listing fees and other service fees

383,236

462,080

66,995 Income tax payable

31,538

52,233

7,573 Other tax payable

894,592

721,597

104,622 Operating lease liabilities - current

-

44,590

6,465 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,206,179

1,301,160

188,649 Total current liabilities

2,733,785

2,731,765

396,067 Deferred tax liabilities

135,764

121,611

17,632 Operating lease liabilities - non-current

-

35,931

5,210 Total non-current liabilities

135,764

157,542

22,842 TOTAL LIABILITIES

2,869,549

2,889,307

418,909 MEZZANINE EQUITY











Redeemable non-controlling interests

-

149,771

21,715 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Ordinary shares

1,416

1,377

200 Additional paid-in capital

49,245,773

47,758,178

6,924,285 Accumulated other comprehensive income

538,650

2,511,170

364,085 Subscription receivables

(1,310,140)

-

- Accumulated deficit

(17,020,254)

(16,613,492)

(2,408,730) TOTAL FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. EQUITY

31,455,445

33,657,233

4,879,840 Non-controlling interests

73,441

-

- TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

31,528,886

33,657,233

4,879,840 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY

34,398,435

36,696,311

5,320,464

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net Revenues (including value added taxes,

"VAT", of RMB798.6 million and

RMB998.5 million for the three months

ended December 31, 2021 and 2022,

RMB2,620.4 million and

RMB3,550.9 million for the year ended

December 31, 2021 and 2022,

respectively)

1,429,377

1,808,560

1,922,473

278,732

4,657,019

6,733,644

976,287 Operating expenses:

Cost of revenues (including VAT net of

refund of VAT of RMB490.5 million

and RMB675.4 million for the three

months ended December 31, 2021

and 2022, RMB1,950.9 million and

RMB2,539.3 million for the year

ended December 31, 2021 and

2022, respectively)(1)

(658,161)

(952,953)

(951,779)

(137,995)

(2,539,998)

(3,514,551)

(509,562) Sales and marketing expenses(1)

(239,449)

(232,911)

(281,129)

(40,760)

(837,301)

(902,269)

(130,817) General and administrative expenses(1)

(1,636,157)

(206,556)

(408,181)

(59,181)

(4,271,152)

(1,417,933)

(205,581) Research and development expenses(1)

(233,648)

(226,615)

(250,207)

(36,277)

(729,668)

(914,151)

(132,539) Provision for loans receivable

(24,485)

(50,312)

(53,900)

(7,815)

(97,658)

(194,272)

(28,167) Total operating expenses

(2,791,900)

(1,669,347)

(1,945,196)

(282,028)

(8,475,777)

(6,943,176)

(1,006,666) Other operating income

10,586

2,471

17,453

2,530

22,815

47,530

6,891 (Loss) income from operations

(1,351,937)

141,684

(5,270)

(766)

(3,795,943)

(162,002)

(23,488) Other income (expense)



























Interest income

69,118

118,180

202,324

29,334

234,651

483,658

70,124 Interest expenses

(40)

(14)

-

-

(40)

(175)

(25) Foreign exchange (loss) gain

(3,911)

2,196

1,531

222

(15,468)

15,048

2,182 Investment income

1,337

3,683

1,212

176

28,317

5,411

785 Unrealized gains (loss) from fair value changes of trading securities and derivative assets

38,960

(12,217)

4,986

723

23,967

(63,390)

(9,191) Other (expenses) income, net

(8,553)

217,463

5,085

737

7,067

230,631

33,438 Impairment loss

(55,756)

-

-

-

(111,567)

-

- Share of loss in equity method investees

(6,070)

(352)

(73)

(11)

(11,321)

(1,246)

(181) Total other income

35,085

328,939

215,065

31,181

155,606

669,937

97,132 Net income (loss) before income tax

(1,316,852)

470,623

209,795

30,415

(3,640,337)

507,935

73,644 Income tax expense

(4,208)

(75,140)

(14,110)

(2,046)

(14,191)

(96,035)

(13,924) Net income (loss)

(1,321,060)

395,483

195,685

28,369

(3,654,528)

411,900

59,720 Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

23

-

-

-

(80)

539

78 Less: measurement adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest

-

1,978

1,845

267

-

4,599

667 Net income (loss) attributable to Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

(1,321,083)

393,505

193,840

28,102

(3,654,448)

406,762

58,975 Less: Deemed dividend to preferred share holders

-

-

-

-

518,432

-

- Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

(1,321,083)

393,505

193,840

28,102

(4,172,880)

406,762

58,975

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (loss) per

ordinary share



























—Basic

(0.06)

0.02

0.01

0.00

(0.31)

0.02

0.00 —Diluted

(0.06)

0.02

0.01

0.00

(0.31)

0.02

0.00 Net income (loss) per

ADS*



























—Basic

(1.23)

0.37

0.18

0.03

(6.21)

0.38

0.05 —Diluted

(1.23)

0.37

0.18

0.03

(6.21)

0.38

0.05 Weighted average number

of ordinary shares used

in computing net

income (loss)

per share



























—Basic

21,559,503,192

21,225,248,350

21,246,855,688

21,246,855,688

13,445,972,280

21,517,856,981

21,517,856,981 —Diluted(2)

21,559,503,192

21,317,731,840

21,305,376,233

21,305,376,233

13,445,972,280

21,579,616,389

21,579,616,389 Weighted average number

of ADS used in

computing net income

(loss) per ADS



























—Basic

1,077,975,160

1,061,262,418

1,062,342,784

1,062,342,784

672,298,614

1,075,892,849

1,075,892,849 —Diluted(2)

1,077,975,160

1,065,886,592

1,065,268,812

1,065,268,812

672,298,614

1,078,980,819

1,078,980,819 * Each ADS represents 20 ordinary shares.

























(1) Share-based compensation in operating expenses is as follows:

























































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Cost of revenues

1,428

1,759

1,812

263

3,740

6,406

929 Sales and marketing

expenses

9,081

8,098

12,163

1,763

56,975

39,771

5,766 General and administrative

expenses

1,457,027

57,604

201,514

29,217

3,728,421

809,194

117,322 Research and development

expenses

13,977

13,804

19,749

2,863

48,777

63,884

9,262 Total

1,481,513

81,265

235,238

34,106

3,837,913

919,255

133,279





























(2) Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing diluted net (loss) income per share/ADS are adjusted by the potentially dilutive effects of ordinary shares/ADS issuable upon the exercise of outstanding share options.

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ (Loss) income from operations

(1,351,937)

141,684

(5,270)

(766)

(3,795,943)

(162,002)

(23,488) Add:



























Share-based compensation expense

1,481,513

81,265

235,238

34,106

3,837,913

919,255

133,279 Compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value

-

-

-

-

78,478

-

- Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

11,746

14,121

14,121

2,047

45,204

56,484

8,189 Compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions

17,734

5,708

4,281

621

43,153

21,914

3,177 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

159,056

242,778

248,370

36,008

208,805

835,651

121,157





























Net income (loss)

(1,321,060)

395,483

195,685

28,369

(3,654,528)

411,900

59,720 Add:



























Share-based compensation expense

1,481,513

81,265

235,238

34,106

3,837,913

919,255

133,279 Compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value

-

-

-

-

78,478

-

- Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

11,746

14,121

14,121

2,047

45,204

56,484

8,189 Compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions

17,734

5,708

4,281

621

43,153

21,914

3,177 Impairment of long-term investment

55,756

-

-

-

111,567

-

- Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(2,936)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(512)

(11,301)

(14,120)

(2,047) Non-GAAP adjusted net income

242,753

493,047

445,795

64,631

450,486

1,395,433

202,318

FULL TRUCK ALLIANCE CO. LTD. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

































Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

(1,321,083)

393,505

193,840

28,102

(4,172,880)

406,762

58,975 Add:



























Share-based compensation expense

1,481,513

81,265

235,238

34,106

3,837,913

919,255

133,279 Compensation cost resulting from repurchase of ordinary shares in excess of fair value

-

-

-

-

78,478

-

- Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

11,746

14,121

14,121

2,047

45,204

56,484

8,189 Compensation cost incurred in relation to acquisitions

17,734

5,708

4,281

621

43,153

21,914

3,177 Impairment of long-term investment

55,756

-

-

-

111,567

-

- Tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(2,936)

(3,530)

(3,530)

(512)

(11,301)

(14,120)

(2,047) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders

242,730

491,069

443,950

64,364

(67,866)

1,390,295

201,573 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ordinary share



























—Basic

0.01

0.02

0.02

-

(0.01)

0.06

0.01 —Diluted

0.01

0.02

0.02

-

(0.01)

0.06

0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per ADS



























—Basic

0.23

0.46

0.42

0.06

(0.10)

1.29

0.19 —Diluted

0.23

0.46

0.42

0.06

(0.10)

1.29

0.19

