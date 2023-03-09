Best Egg Partners with MX Technologies to Deliver Financial Insights and Expanded Financial Data Aggregation Capabilities to Consumers

WILMINGTON, Del., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company operating the Best Egg financial health platform, today announced its partnership with MX Technologies, Inc. to provide enhanced financial data aggregation capabilities and insights to millions of Best Egg Financial Health users. The partnership further enables Best Egg to provide informative, actionable insights to help customers manage their finances and achieve their goals.

MX's industry-leading connectivity will help Best Egg Financial Health users seamlessly link all their financial accounts in one place for a 360-degree view of their money. They will also be able to access real-time data and insights to track their spending, reduce expenses, grow savings, and pay down their debt using MX's robust suite of personal financial management tools.

"At Best Egg, we strive to provide simple and flexible insights to help our customers confidently navigate their everyday financial life," said Chris Milone, Chief Marketing Officer at Best Egg. "We are thrilled to partner with MX to expand our data aggregation capabilities and provide our customers with a more personalized experience. The innovative tools MX offers will allow our team to capture data more efficiently and identify unique customer opportunities. These tools are essential as we continue our mission to help people overcome the challenges of their day-to-day finances and make better financial decisions."

"Our research shows the majority of consumers are looking for a trusted financial partner to help them better understand their finances and help them reach their goals," said Brett Allred, Chief Commercial Officer, Fintech, at MX. "By partnering with Best Egg, we're able to help their users gain a more complete picture of their finances with seamless account connectivity and greater insights into the current state of their spending and saving habits."

Using data aggregation, robust data science, and AI/ML capabilities, Best Egg empowers its customers to understand their financial picture and find opportunities that will significantly impact their financial situation. With this MX partnership, Best Egg is enhancing its understanding of consumer needs and behaviors and leveraging enhanced data to improve customer experiences through personalized insights and ongoing engagement.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate the Best Egg platform, a financial health platform that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered $24 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed almost 861,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 198,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, helps organizations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into their most valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalized money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs providing the industry's most reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers. To learn more follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @MX or visit www.mx.com.

