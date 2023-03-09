LEADING YOUTH CULTURE FASHION RETAILER PACSUN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PRINCESS POLLY

Pacsun to Debut Princess Polly Best Sellers in Select Stores Nationwide and Online

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading specialty retailer Pacsun announced their official partnership with trendsetting brand Princess Polly. This exclusive partnership is Princess Polly's first foray into wholesale. Initially rolling out in 15 doors, Pacsun will offer Princess Polly best-selling apparel at select stores nationwide, including its Soho, NY flagship store and three of Pacsun's newest locations, Fashion Island in Newport Beach, CA, Fashion Valley in San Diego, CA and Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA, as well as online at Pacsun.com. The full list of launch locations is listed below.

Princess Polly at Pacsun (PRNewswire)

Previously only offering a physical footprint at pop-up locations, this is the first time that Princess Polly will be available through an omnichannel retailer, both instore and online. A variety of pieces will be showcased in dedicated presentation areas within Pacsun stores, giving two communities of highly engaged, avid customers physical access to more of their favorite brands. A larger assortment of Princess Polly will also be available on Pacsun.com with a broader store roll out to follow.

"At Pacsun, part of our core mission is to give consumers and our community continued access to the best brands, curated products, and collaborations, and we look forward to doing this in a big way by offering them premier access to Princess Polly for a continued period for the very first time, while introducing their community to Pacsun's current and emerging brands," said Brie Olson, Co-CEO at Pacsun.

"We're thrilled to partner with Pacsun on Princess Polly's first wholesale agreement," said Wez Bryett, Co-CEO of Princess Polly. "We know that our customer frequently shops at Pacsun, and we're excited to offer more ways for new and existing customers to shop Princess Polly in stores and online."

The largely Gen Z audience can tune into both brands TikTok accounts at 3PM PST/6PM EST for an exclusive live look at the range from the Fashion Island location via a livestream shopping experience.

Southwest

Fashion Island, Newport Beach, CA

Fashion Valley, San Diego, CA

Brea Mall, CA

Topanga, CA

Scottsdale, AZ

Midwest

Mall of America, MN

Woodfield Mall, IL

North

Soho, NY

Roosevelt Field, Uniondale, NY

King of Prussia, PA

Fashion Place Mall, Murray, UT

Southeast

Lenox Square, Atlanta, GA

International Plaza, Tampa, FL

University Town Center, Sarasota, FL

Aventura Mall, FL

Imagery can be accessed here .

About Princess Polly

Princess Polly is a global online fashion powerhouse, creating both clothes and content for its audience of trendsetters. As industry pioneers, the Princess Polly digital space is constantly evolving, offering customers an unparalleled online shopping experience. With an in-house team of designers and creatives, avid customers keep coming back for the latest looks, exclusive designs and timeless trends. The brand's bold focus on environment, community and diversity continues to solidify its position as the go-to destination for the mindful and highly engaged generations. Founded in 2010, Gold Coast, Australia. Follow @princesspollyboutique on Instagram and @princesspolly on TikTok.

About Pacsun

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

Princess Polly at Pacsun (PRNewswire)

Pacsun Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pacsun