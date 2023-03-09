Waterdrop Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 17, 2023

BEIJING, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on March 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
International:
1-412-317-6061
United States Toll Free:
1-888-317-6003
Hong Kong Toll Free:
800-963976
Hong Kong:
852-58081995
Mainland China:
4001-206115
Chinese Line (Mandarin) Entry Number:
6859276
English Interpretation Line (Listen-only Mode) Entry Number:
9375854
Participants can choose between the Chinese and English interpretation lines. Please note that the English interpretation option will be in listen-only mode. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.
Telephone replays will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through March 24, 2023 by dialing the following numbers:
United States Toll Free:
1-877-344-7529
International:
1-412-317-0088
Chinese Line Access Code:
7585967
English Interpretation Line Access Code:
7172612
Additionally, live and archived webcasts of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.
About Waterdrop Inc.
Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.
