Chips Ahoy! Happiest Birthday Party says Ahoy! Matey

EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beloved Chips Ahoy! cookie is a welcome treat at any celebration, and now – to commemorate the brand's 60th birthday, Chips Ahoy! announces the Chips Ahoy! Happiest Birthday Party.

Chips Ahoy!® Kicks off Epic Birthday by Hosting Fans with the Ultimate Celebration (PRNewswire)

Since Chips Ahoy! does not want to be the only one celebrating its birthday in an epic fashion this year – the brand is giving two lucky brand fans a one-of-a-kind birthday party on a private yacht! And who wouldn't want to say "Ahoy! Matey!" aboard a luxury yacht where two fans can enter for a chance to win the ultimate birthday experience with four of their best mates? To get the party started, Chips Ahoy! is activating a sweepstakes where fans can enter for a chance to win the ultimate birthday experience with friends in Miami. Chips Ahoy! is always ready to celebrate life's happy moments, big and small, and took it a step further with the Happiest Birthday Party. The birthday sail will take place on a Chips Ahoy! branded yacht where two winners and their friends can spend the day relaxing on cookie shaped water floaties, sipping espresso martini mocktails, and feasting on Chips Ahoy! ice cream sandwiches, while being entertained by a live DJ.

The Happiest Birthday Party celebrations will not be limited to just the two Grand Prize winners. 300 others will get to join in the festivities by receiving limited-edition Chips Ahoy! Happiest Party Kits including all the accoutrements for a killer birthday party including a branded Bluetooth speaker, disposable camera, Chips Ahoy! cookies and custom brand-inspired merch designed by streetwear designer Vandy The Pink so fans can celebrate in style. The sweepstakes* will run from March 13 through May 15, with the two lucky winners announced at the end of May. Fans can enter at www.ChipsHappiestBirthday.com.

"Chips Ahoy! is 'Here for Happy' and we know birthdays are some of the happiest times of year for everyone, no matter how old you are," said Sabrina Sierant, Senior Director, Chips Ahoy!. "We are always looking for ways to up the ante when it comes to celebrating, so this year, we're excited to offer some of our biggest fans the chance to have the most memorable, happiest birthday celebration ever through our sweepstakes."

While the sweepstakes runs from March 13 through May 15, those who don't want to leave things to chance can purchase their very own Happiest Party Kit, concepted by NTWRK a leading shopping platform, exclusively via the NTWRK app for 24-hours following the live episode drop on April 7th at 5pm EST.

The celebration will continue year-round, as Chips Ahoy! recently released its latest innovation – Chewy Confetti Cake Flavored Cookies. Inspired by the fun that comes with birthday festivities, the newest variety brings a new taste with colorful rainbow sprinkles. The Chips Ahoy! cookies can be purchased at grocery stores nationwide.

While Chips Ahoy! has proudly been a staple in American households for decades, the brand is committed to continually finding new ways to engage with consumers of all ages – which is why the Chips Ahoy! Happiest Birthday Party is designed to recognize some of the brands biggest fans and provide them a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For more information on the Chips Ahoy!'s Birthday Party celebration, including announcements and sweepstakes details, visit: www.ChipsHappiestBirthday.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @ChipsAhoy.

NO PURCHASE OR SCAN NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 United States and D.C., and Puerto Rico 13 and older. Sponsor, Administrator, Promotion Parties, related entities, their families and those living in the same household are ineligible. Ends 11:59 pm ET on 5/15/2023. Void where prohibited. See Official Rules for odds, prize descriptions, and how to enter.

ABOUT MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Natalie Gadbois, Senior Brand Manager, Chips Ahoy!

natalie.gadbois@mdlz.com

Lizet Gonzalez, MSL

lizet.gonzalez@mslgroup.com

Chips Ahoy!® Kicks off Epic Birthday by Hosting Fans with the Ultimate Celebration (PRNewswire)

Chips Ahoy!® Kicks off Epic Birthday by Hosting Fans with the Ultimate Celebration (PRNewswire)

Chips Ahoy! (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mondelēz International, Inc.