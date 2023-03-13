Foodie Influencers Get Creative with Eggs, the Essential Ingredient for Springtime Entertaining

Inga Lam Returns to Host the Third Annual "Incredible Egg Competition"

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Egg Board's "Incredible Egg Competition" launches today for its third year, hosted by cooking aficionado, food influencer and reigning champion, Inga Lam. The three-week competition celebrates the incredible egg and the joy of springtime by inviting bakers, home cooks and foodie influencers to compete for the prized "Golden Egg" trophy, a monthly breakfast for a year at the competitor's favorite local restaurant and a $5,000 donation to the hunger-relief charity of their choice. This year's competitors will show us that you can't celebrate Easter without real eggs by tapping into their incredible versatility to create countless dishes fit for springtime entertaining!

"Through their unique creations, these three talented foodies will show us that there is simply no substitute for real eggs when cooking or baking for Easter," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "From brunch spreads to sweet treats and everything in-between, we are thrilled to celebrate all the incredible egg-based dishes created by this year's competitors."

The essential food of spring, the versatility and functionality of eggs allow for countless creations for breakfast, brunch, baking, snacking and more. Three noteworthy tastemakers, including home cook and décor whiz Jessica Bui , recipe developer and food stylist Mallory Jones Oniki , and two-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author Kristina Cho , will compete to see who has the best, most awe-inspiring egg dishes of the season.

The first week of competition, The Dozen Egg Brunch, is now live for voting with delectable entries from all the competitors. The second week of competition launches March 20 and calls for creators to whip up a dish with international Easter inspiration. The third and final weekly competition, launching on March 27, is The Springtime Stretch, where the competitors will share how they safely use decorated Easter eggs in new dishes to stretch the joy of the season. Egg lovers can cast a vote for their favorite entries on www.IncredibleEgg.org/Competition .

"I'm so excited to return to the Incredible Egg Competition as this year's host to celebrate all things eggs and springtime!" said Lam. "We have three really amazing competitors this year, and I'm very much looking forward to seeing everyone's creations these next three weeks. Eggs are one of my all-time favorite ingredients, a true staple in my kitchen, because they can provide so much flavor, richness and volume to so many dishes. But my favorite thing about them is just how versatile eggs can be - it means the possibilities are limitless! So, I can't wait to see the fantastic recipes they'll come up with"

The competition concludes on April 4 with the fan-favorite competitor named the winner of the Incredible Egg Competition. As winner of the 2022 competition, Lam's hunger-relief charity of choice was Heart of Dinner, a New York City based organization that hand delivers culturally thoughtful food packages with handwritten notes to vulnerable elders in the local Asian American community.

"It was truly an honor to win the Incredible Egg Competition last year, and to have the opportunity to donate $5,000 to Heart of Dinner, a relief organization that has, and continues to make a huge impact on an underserved community that's very dear to me. Given today's economic uncertainty, I think it's especially important to support hunger relief charities that provide access to nourishing meals with dignity to communities in need," said Lam.

To follow along with all the springtime fun and vote for your favorite influencers, visit www.IncredibleEgg.org/Competition . If you're celebrating the spring season at home, share your egg creations by tagging @incredibleegg and using #TheIncredibleEggCompetition.

