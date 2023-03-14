Roberts Communications Network Announces New Broadcast & Media Services Division, Appoints Jonathan Crawford as President

HENDERSON, Nev., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roberts Communications Network (RCN) has announced the creation of a Broadcast & Media Services division that will focus on broadcast and media business customers requiring occasional use and full-time services.

Roberts Communications Network Announces New Broadcast & Media Services Division, Appoints Jonathan Crawford President

Jonathan Crawford, former President & CEO of The SPACECONNECTION, Inc. (TSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Telesat, has been appointed President of the new RCN division, and will focus on vendor relationships, business development and strategic partnerships.

"We specialize in delivering high-quality, low-latency, reliable, secure video around the globe, whether it be via satellite, fiber, or internet," said RCN President and CEO Todd Roberts. "The creation of a new Broadcast & Media Services division signifies our commitment to diversify into other industries, as also reflected by our recently announced partnership with Fathom Events, which serves the movie theater industry. Jonathan, with his decades of experience and expertise in the broadcast and media industry, was the perfect person to lead this new venture."

Crawford has been in the broadcast and media industry for 28 years, serving as CEO with TSC for 13 years. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Crawford held SVP and VP roles in sales and operations. In addition, he worked for Globecast North America in many managerial roles.

As part of the transition, RCN will also be taking over the former occasional use services of TSC, servicing events such as March Madness, MLB, NBA, NFL, NCAA Basketball & Football and worldwide conferences.

"This newly-created division of RCN represents unlimited potential and I am very excited for the opportunity to lead it," said Crawford, who has served as a board member of the TSC for 13 years, Space and Satellite Professionals International since 2017, and other boards in various industries. "I am extremely impressed with RCN's brand-new, state-of-the-art, content production and distribution facility, and I cannot wait to show off the company's existing global service capabilities to the customers I have serviced for decades and also use those capabilities to bring exciting new partners and clients on board."

In addition to Crawford, RCN has also announced the hiring of Victoria Rivera-Caple as Director of Occasional Use Services for the new Broadcast & Media Services division. She formerly served as Manager of Satellite Services for TSC for 21 years.

About Roberts Communications Network (RCN)

Since its inception in 1998, Roberts Communications Network, LLC ("RCN") has been the leading worldwide video distribution and wagering data communications services provider for the racing industry, among others, operating a fully secure, redundant satellite, fiber, and internet network.

With 2,861 reception nodes between satellite, fiber, and internet platforms, reaching six continents and 33 countries, RCN sets itself apart by offering unparalleled network service offerings to customers. RCN architects and provides customers with all the necessary hardware, software, bandwidth, and services to provide a wide range of content distribution and video production services.

Unparalleled reliability and redundancy are RCN's calling card, with separate fiber, satellite, and internet paths from almost every location on its vast network, all monitored 24/7/365 at its centralized Network Operations Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 2021, RCN moved into a brand new, state-of-the-art 10-acre communications headquarters, complete with production, satellite teleport, and data center connectivity, that has greatly increased the company's capabilities and allows for an unprecedented expansion of service offerings across all industries.

