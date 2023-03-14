SullivanCotter Expands Advanced Practice Provider Services Team

Firm appoints Market Leader and welcomes strategic new consulting hires

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter, the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs, workforce solutions, and data products for health care and not-for-profits, announces the expansion of its advanced practice provider (APP) services team to help clients navigate an increasingly dynamic talent market for nurse practitioners, physician assistants, CRNAs and more.

Zachary Hartsell, a Principal in SullivanCotter's APP Workforce Practice, has been appointed to the new role of APP Market Leader, reflecting his unparalleled industry expertise and longstanding partnership with clients to address emerging workforce issues in APP compensation, utilization, workforce planning and more. In addition to his work as a consultant, Zachary has more than 20 years of experience as a practicing physician assistant (PA-C), clinical leader and educator.

"The demand for APPs remains high, especially in the middle of an ongoing health care workforce crisis. The challenges our clients are facing have grown increasingly niche as it relates to this critical provider group and, in response, we've assembled a team of highly specialized experts and industry leaders with a wealth of diverse clinical, operational and financial capabilities," said Ted Chien, President and CEO, SullivanCotter.

Other new additions to the practice include:

Lacey Buckler , Principal – With 20+ years as a certified nurse practitioner, Lacey is a well-rounded consulting leader that leverages specialized knowledge and first-hand experience in clinical operations and workforce management. As the former Chief Advanced Practice Officer and Chief Nurse/Service Line Leader for a large academic medical center and teaching institution, she was responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight to more than 600 APPs and more than 700 registered nurses. – With 20+ years as a certified nurse practitioner, Lacey is a well-rounded consulting leader that leverages specialized knowledge and first-hand experience in clinical operations and workforce management. As the former Chief Advanced Practice Officer and Chief Nurse/Service Line Leader for a large academic medical center and teaching institution, she was responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight to more than 600 APPs and more than 700 registered nurses.

Hadley Powless , Consulting Manager – Hadley has over 16 years of experience as a clinical PA-C with direct insight into the challenges APPs and their employers encounter on a daily basis. She is a trusted advisor committed to helping organizations optimize their growing APP workforce. Prior to joining SullivanCotter, Hadley served as the Director of Advanced Practice at a large integrated health system in the Midwest. – Hadley has over 16 years of experience as a clinical PA-C with direct insight into the challenges APPs and their employers encounter on a daily basis. She is a trusted advisor committed to helping organizations optimize their growing APP workforce. Prior to joining SullivanCotter, Hadley served as the Director of Advanced Practice at a large integrated health system in the Midwest.

"In order to address a growing list of APP workforce and operational concerns — including recruitment and retention challenges, costly clinician turnover due to burnout, regulatory changes, and evolving compensation structures — health care organizations require best-in-class resources, insights, and advisory solutions. We are committed to adapting to new industry demands alongside our clients and look forward to sharing our expertise as the practice grows," said Amy Noecker, Principal, SullivanCotter.

Additionally, the practice continues to build out its growing suite of APP research and proprietary survey data. The 2023 APP Compensation and Productivity Survey is open for participation until March 24 and includes critical market benchmarks on base salary, total cash compensation, productivity, emerging pay practices and more. Participating organizations receive a sizable discount on the final report.

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise and data products to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

