Showstopping $40M Colorado mountain vacation rental available to public for first time

VAIL, Colo., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving Mountains, a luxury vacation rental property management company in Colorado, is proud to introduce its newest property for rent in Edwards, Colo. located at 2400 Casteel Creek Road -- recently purchased for $40M. Designed for the most discerning and distinguished traveler, Chateau Grande at Casteel Creek is an iconic mountain estate whose size and sophistication are unparalleled.

The property boasts over 35,000square feet across two designer homes, built upon and surrounded by 457 private acres of rolling hills and tree-topped mountains and bordering two million acres of national forest. Guests receive exclusive access to Coyote Lodge -- a sprawling, private sports and entertainment facility on the property. What's more, world-famous skiing and recreational attractions at Beaver Creek and Vail are just a short drive away. With Moving Mountains' five-star service, Chateau Grande at Casteel Creek provides high-class appeal – high in the Rocky Mountains.

The grandeur of this one-of-a-kind estate begins at the entryway. Past the iron-clad front gates, guests embark on a scenic drive through the towering forest and over a dramatic million-dollar bridge, before arriving at The Chateau. With over 30,000 square feet of interior space, the palatial property features nine bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, five half bathrooms, multiple elevators, a home theatre, an ice cream parlor, an exercise facility, a spa and an authentic replica of the original Silver Dollar Saloon in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Just outside The Chateau, guests will find a 200-foot steel cantilevered viewing bridge suspended mid-forest, surrounded by unbeatable views of the Sawatch Mountain Range and sounds of the creek below.

The second home on the property is the 5,300-plus-square-foot Ridge House, comprised of four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a three-car garage and stunning views of the Gore Range Mountains which are considered to be some of the best and most expansive views in Vail Valley. Centered around a charming main-level great room and cozy wood-burning fireplace, the living space is designed to offer spectacular 360-degree views from every window.

Guests of the Chateau Grande receive exclusive access to Coyote Lodge, a 28,000-plus-square-foot sports and entertainment facility on the property. Highlights include an indoor 60-foot-long lap pool, hot tub, steam shower, arcade room, game room with a pool table, foosball table and ping pong table, full-sized bar, formal living and dining areas, Teppanyaki dining area and grill and a full catering kitchen. Just outside Coyote Lodge is a private, trout-stocked pond, an artificial turf sports field, a large outdoor patio and a children's playground. Surrounding Coyote Lodge is the ultimate Colorado playground: 457 acres to explore on foot or ATV. Should guests choose to venture off this private mountain retreat, Vail and Beaver Creek offer a multitude of activities just a few miles away, including world-class skiing, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

The Chateau Grande at Casteel Creek is a destination like none other—perfect for large family reunions, corporate retreats and other special events. Reservations begin at $15,000 per night. By reserving The Chateau alone or together with the Ridge House, guests will have exclusive access to the complete property, as only one reservation is permitted at a time. For more information about Moving Mountains and this showstopping new vacation rental, visit www.movingmountains.com/vacation-rentals/chateau-grande-casteel-creek.

About Moving Mountains: Moving Mountains specializes in luxury property management and vacation home rentals in Steamboat Springs, Vail, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge, Colo. Founded in 1997 by Robin and Heather Craigen the company focuses on providing ultimate vacation experiences in high-quality vacation homes. The company currently manages over 200 luxury properties and offers guests a comprehensive range of VIP vacation planning services for complete vacation customization, including pre-planning activities, ground transportation, grocery stocking and a variety of catering options that can be added to any stay.

