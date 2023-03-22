Grayshift Introduces VeraKey for Mobile Access and Extraction of Digital Evidence for eDiscovery and Corporate Investigations

Grayshift Introduces VeraKey for Mobile Access and Extraction of Digital Evidence for eDiscovery and Corporate Investigations

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile digital forensics solutions, today announced the availability of VeraKey, a new solution for mobile device access and extraction of digital evidence for eDiscovery matters and corporate investigations. VeraKey is built on a consent-based approach to accessing the device, enables organizations to conduct thorough mobile device investigations, and provides unparalleled access to mobile digital evidence.

Access Lawfully, Discover Swiftly, Protect JustlyAtlanta-based Grayshift is the leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com. (PRNewsfoto/Grayshift) (PRNewswire)

VeraKey is an essential tool in e-Discovery litigation matters and corporate investigations.

"Grayshift is a recognized leader in mobile device digital forensics for the public sector. With VeraKey, we are bringing advanced mobile access and extraction technology to the private sector," said David Miles, co-founder and CEO of Grayshift. "VeraKey is an essential tool in e-Discovery litigation matters and corporate investigations."

VeraKey is the ideal solution for enterprises investigating anti-trust, bribery, compliance, data theft, fraud, IP theft, and corporate sabotage.

VeraKey delivers the following robust capabilities:

Streamlined eDiscovery and corporate investigations with a single solution for extraction and analysis

Expansive mobile device coverage with access to the latest iOS and Android devices, when the device passcode is known

Full File System (FFS) extractions with the most comprehensive access to digital evidence, including third party application data, images, location data, emails stored on the device, system and application logs, deleted content, and more

Expedient Time-to-First-Fact (TTFF) within minutes with simultaneous extraction and analysis

Efficient data archiving and accessibility through integrated cloud storage technology

Easy-to-use, intuitive interface with best-in class customer support

For more information about consent-based access and extraction with VeraKey, register for the April 19, 2023 webinar "Using Consent-based Mobile Digital Forensics to Accelerate Investigations" at https://tinyurl.com/VeraKeybyGrayshift or visit https://www.grayshift.com/verakey/.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics. From lawful access and extraction to cloud-native, multi-tenant analysis of digital evidence on mobile devices, Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help organizations swiftly resolve critical investigations. Recognized as a "game changer" since it launched in 2018, the company's flagship GrayKey technology provides public safety agencies with same-day access and comprehensive data extraction from modern mobile devices. Grayshift is trusted by 1500 agencies across 40 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

CONTACT:

Jody Ma Kissling

(833) 472-9539

media@grayshift.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grayshift