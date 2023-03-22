Herzing University's Master of Social Work Program Earns Candidacy for CSWE Accreditation

MILWAUKEE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University's Master of Social Work (MSW) program has achieved Candidacy for Accreditation by the Council on Social Work Education's Commission on Accreditation, a significant step in the multi-year accreditation process. The Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) Commission on Accreditation (COA) is the sole accrediting body for social work programs in the United States.

An accredited curriculum benefits the student both while they are in school and also after they graduate.

Herzing's MSW program, launched in the Fall of 2022, equips students to deliver clinical social work services via online coursework and hands-on clinical field practicums.

"We are thrilled to be receiving this candidacy, especially during such a crucial time as there is a critical need for social workers and an intense demand for behavioral health workers. Earning CSWE candidacy has always been a priority for our program," said Dr. Elizabeth Wilson, PhD, MSW, LCSW, and Chair of Herzing's MSW program. "This step in the accreditation process creates ample opportunity for Herzing University students to gain the experience and be eligible for licensing that they need to flourish in the community as social work professionals."

Receiving candidacy is a major milestone for any MSW program working through the CSWE's multistep accreditation process — a process that involves program self-studies, site visits, and COA reviews. An accredited program benefits students, faculty, and surrounding communities in areas of employment and licensing, by graduating students from a program that has been through a rigorous process of evaluation and assessment.

"Obtaining accreditation provides assurance that the MSW program is meeting the requirements set forth by the Council on Social Work Education," Dr. Wilson shared. "An accredited curriculum benefits the student both while they are in school and also after they graduate since it provides the educational requirement to begin social work licensure in their state."

Earning candidacy supports the MSW team's commitment to preparing students to enrich their communities in specializations like mental health, medical social work, and children, families, and aging services. Students who enroll in an MSW program that has achieved candidacy status may be retroactively recognized as having enrolled in a CSWE-accredited program and can seek licensure in some states as the path to initial accreditation continues.

"As educators, we are always striving to position our students for continued success," said Dr. Hyacinth McKee, DBH, LCSW-BACS, ACSW, and Associate Professor at Herzing University. "With our team of licensed, doctoral-degreed faculty, valuable resources, and ambitious students, full accreditation is the next goal for our MSW program. Our candidacy status moves us closer in our journey to full accreditation. We look forward to what the future will bring to our program."

During candidacy, the CSWE will evaluate the Herzing MSW program for its overall mission and goals, explicit curriculum (formal structure and content), implicit curriculum (non-curricular elements such as support structures, commitment to DEI, and culture of learning), and assessment methods. Multiple campus visits and a 2-year review process still remain in the accreditation process.

For more information on the Herzing University MSW program, visit www.herzing.edu/behavioral-health/social-work/masters-degree.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with 11 campuses across eight states and an online division. Located in the heart of Milwaukee and founded in 1965, more than 45,000 alumni have graduated from Herzing's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree, and diploma programs. The new Herzing University School of Nursing also includes a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program. Students can also major in a variety of other fields including healthcare, technology, business, and public safety. For 11 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Herzing University as a leading institution for some of the top online programs in the nation. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

