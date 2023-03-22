Jolly Good and Harvard University Hospital collaborate on medical VR - Full-scale entry into the U.S. market

~ Dr. Kei Ouchi, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, appointed as Jolly Good Medical Advisor ~

TOKYO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Kensuke Joji; hereinafter "Jolly Good"), in collaboration with Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Director: Sunil Eappen; hereinafter "BWH"), a hospital affiliated with Harvard University, develops emergency care VR content. At the same time, Dr. Kei Ouchi, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, will become a medical advisor to Jolly Good and Jolly Good begins full-scale entry into the U.S. medical market.

Harvard Medical School is a medical educational institution in North America with a large track record of joint research with corporates and a high awareness of social implementation after research. Therefore, BWH, an affiliated hospital of Harvard Medical School, is the best partner for verifying the educational effects of medical VR and social implementation in North America.

In the future, Jolly Good will develop live-action medical VR in various medical departments under the guidance and supervision of medical advisor Dr. Kei Ouchi and will collaborate with him to verify the educational effects.

Medical VR in North America is mainly CG-based, but production costs are a concern

The size of the medical AR/VR market is expanding every year and is expected to reach 3.9 trillion yen(*) by 2027. The four main categories are medical education, treatment, diagnosis, and rehabilitation.

In the United States, VR technology is implemented in medical education, but most of the VR content is produced using computer graphics, which not only lacks reality, but also requires an enormous amount of time and cost to produce. This makes it difficult to respond to rapidly evolving medical technology and diverse educational needs.

Jolly Good's medical VR solution enables medical professionals to create their own live-action 360-degree VR images and attracts attention because it provides a more realistic experience than computer graphics and enables mass production of a wide variety of educational content.

*: See research firm Credible Markets survey results (https://www.crediblemarkets.com/market-analysis/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-industry-market-355376)

Comments

Dr. Andrew J. Eyre, MD, MS: Emergency Medicine, Medical Director of the STRATUS Center, Harvard Medical School

"Virtual Reality will clearly play a major role in the future of simulation and medical education. Jolly Good provides a wonderful platform that is high-quality, versatile, and engaging. I have no doubt that our learners will find the system to be really valuable."

Profile

Dr. Andrew Eyre studied at the University of Vermont College of Medicine and has an interest in simulation and medical education. After training at the Harvard Affiliated Emergency Medicine Training Institute based at BWH and Massachusetts General Hospital (hereinafter "MGH"), he completed a fellowship in medical simulation at STRATUS/BWH and a medical specialty at MGH Institute for Health. He completed a fellowship in medical simulation at STRATUS/BWH and a master's degree in medical professional education at MGH Institute for Health.

Dr. Kei Ouchi, MD, MPH: Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Harvard Medical School, / BWH Emergency Department Supervisor / Jolly Good Medical Advisor

"I realized the high quality of technology unique to Japan in Jolly Good's live-action VR technology and simple remote playback operation technology. Although there are many VR development companies in the U.S., I thought that the high level of Japanese unique technology could revolutionize medical education in the U.S. and VR medical technology for patients. I would like to make this dream-like goal a reality with my technology and experience."

Profile

Dr. Kei Ouchi has authored more than 70 medical articles, published in The New York Times and Time, and received the Paul B. Beeson Emerging Leader Award for Career Development in Aging Research (National Institutes of Health). How to Decide (Igaku Shoin)," "A Book for When You See a Doctor in America (Kenko Dojinsha)," and "The Medical Field Was a Battlefield of Hell (Business, Inc.)," among others.

Kensuke Joji, Representative Director and CEO, Jolly Good Inc.

"We are extremely excited to be developing medical VR in Boston, where the cutting edge of medicine is concentrated, with doctors and experts from Harvard Medical School, a leader in North American medicine. We sincerely hope that Jolly Good's high-quality VR solution will eliminate the global healthcare disparity and bring more uniform and higher quality healthcare to those who seek it around the world."

About Brigham and Women's Hospital (https://www.brighamandwomens.org/)

BWH is a world-class academic medical center based in Boston, Massachusetts. BWH serves patients from New England, throughout the United States, and from 120 countries around the world. As a major teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, BWH continues to grow each year as it continues its legacy of clinical excellence.

About Jolly Good Inc. ( https://jollygood.co.jp/en )

Jolly Good is a medical technology company that develops services for medical and welfare applications using high-precision VR solutions and AI that analyzes user behavior in VR spaces. We are developing services that support the evolution of medical care and the fulfillment of people's lives in cooperation with various research institutes and companies.

Corporate Philosophy

The value of technology lies in its use by those who need it

Mission, Vision, and Values

Mission: "Accelerating people's growth through technology"

Vision: "Creating growth experiences, enriching lives"

Value: "Enjoy updates and focus on essence and value"

