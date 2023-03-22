VineBrook Homes Trust Announces Record Date and Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DALLAS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc. announced today that the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be Monday, April 3, 2023. The Annual Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The Annual Meeting will be held exclusively through a virtual format. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, however stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023, will be able to vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting through the online platform.

Further information regarding the Annual Meeting, including instructions on how to access the Annual Meeting, will be set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting (together, the "Proxy Materials"). Attendance at the Annual Meeting will be limited to stockholders of record and beneficial owners who provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date in the manner described in the Proxy Materials.

About VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc.

VineBrook Homes Trust, Inc. ("VineBrook Homes") is an externally advised real estate investment trust. VineBrook Homes is focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and operating single-family rental properties primarily located in the midwestern, heartland and southern United States markets.. For more information, please visit www.investors.VineBrookHomes.com.

