Robert Half Promotes Susan Haseley to Chief ESG and DEI Officer

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half has promoted Susan Haseley to chief environmental, social, governance (ESG) and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer, leading enterprise strategy and programming for Robert Half, including its consulting subsidiary, Protiviti.



"As our commitment to ESG and DEI continues to deepen, this enterprise-wide leadership position is designed to align and strengthen our efforts globally," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Under Susan's leadership, we will continue to focus on initiatives that help us sustain a people-first approach in our workplace and enhance our support of the communities where we live and work."

Haseley has been with the organization since 2002, joining Protiviti when it was first established. In her most recent role as Protiviti executive vice president, she led ESG and DEI initiatives globally, including the successful launch of the company's 11 employee network groups and the Inclusion Champion Network, which supports diversity programming at the local office level.

Haseley is also an advisor to Protiviti clients and draws on more than 30 years of experience in providing consulting services. In 2017, she was promoted from managing director to Protiviti's executive team. She previously served as Protiviti's global industry leader for the healthcare and life sciences practice and as the market leader in Dallas.

Haseley has been recognized in the Excellence in Leadership category of Consulting magazine's Women Leaders in Consulting awards, honoring top female executives for achievements in the consulting industry. She also holds leadership roles in several professional and community-based organizations.

Robert Half, including Protiviti, was recently included on Barron's list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies, the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index and Forbes' list of Best Employers for Women. The company's Leading with Integrity: Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2021 details its social and environmental commitments — from diversity, equity and inclusion to cybersecurity and privacy to talent attraction, retention and development. The 2023 report will be released in mid-April.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ list and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

About Protiviti Protiviti (protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries. Named by Great Place to Work® and Fortune to the Best Workplaces for Women™ list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI).

