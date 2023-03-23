Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Names Aspiring Accountant Jonathan Randle Winner of the Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award for the 2022 Winter Term

Scholarship for college students aspiring to be accounting and financial professionals honors late Surgent executive

RADNOR, Pa., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced that Jonathan Randle, a junior at Virginia Tech, is the recipient of the 2022 WinterTerm Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award.

Surgent renamed its university scholarship award in 2021 to honor Paul Wiese, a team member who passed away in 2021.

In addition to a cash prize of $2,500, Randle's scholarship award gives him access to one of Surgent's full review courses for the certification of his choice. He selected the full Surgent CPA Review course.

Randle is studying to become a certified public accountant (CPA), inspired by and following in the footsteps of his aunt, who is a successful CPA and chief financial officer. A bright student with a Mandarin Chinese tutoring business, he enjoys combining what he learns in college and internships and applying it toward his entrepreneurial goals.

"Jonathan's passion for the accounting profession is infectious," said Liz Kolar, Surgent's executive vice president. "He's incredibly enthusiastic about kicking off his career and starting his journey to becoming a CPA with Surgent. We congratulate Jonathan on being the winner of the Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award, as he embodies the exact type of student Paul loved to support."

Surgent renamed its university scholarship award in 2021 to honor Wiese, a team member who passed away in 2021. The company chose the new name based on Wiese's deep commitment to supporting students in their career aspirations. The scholarship is part of Surgent's broader grant program, which in 2022 alone awarded over $425,000 in cash scholarships and review courses.

"I am currently enrolled in the 152-hour program for students interested in becoming Certified Public Accountants. It combines undergraduate and graduate coursework and allows students to earn a bachelor's and a master's degree in five years," Randle said. "Knowing Surgent is alongside me as I work toward my CPA will greatly help me achieve my goals and help me pass with flawless marks. Having a clear path toward my future career was a huge factor in why I chose to study accounting."

The Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award is open to all business students who are working toward an accounting or finance-related major and attending an accredited college or university within the United States. Each spring and winter semester, the award provides winning applicants a cash scholarship of $2,500 along with a full review course for the certification of their choice, including CPA, CMA, EA or SIE.

For more information about the Paul Wiese Bridge Builder Scholarship Award, visit https://www.surgent.com/resources/scholarships/ .

About Surgent Accounting & Financial Education

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at http://www.Surgent.com .

About KnowFully Learning Group

The KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, Psychotherapy.net, and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit http://www.KnowFully.com .

