WiMi Builds AI-Based Interactive VR Holographic Imaging System For App-Developing in the Metaverse

BEIJING, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it had developed an interactive virtual reality holographic imaging system based on artificial intelligence technology to simulate realities in the digital world better. The system empowers virtual reality, improves the quality of content, optimizes and advance the personalized user experience, facilitates more effective interaction between users and technology, and provides users with more realistic virtual reality holograms.

WiMi's system applies AI in the holographic imaging process. Artificial intelligence greatly improves the operational efficiency of holographic imaging by enabling it to track objects, create 3D world models, learn model features, and make judgments. Deep learning models using AI can help holographic imaging systems interpret complex environments, use more realistic models in holographic imaging systems, and empower users with more significant situational interaction to optimize the immersive experience of holographic imaging. Artificial intelligence will help drive the adoption of immersive technology in the consumer and commercial sectors.

Applying deep learning methods to holographic imaging circumvents many of the problems associated with coherent imaging systems and takes full advantage of its holographic imaging paradigm. The system achieves holographic image phase recovery, phase unfolding, super-resolution, and sensing by supervised optimization of a deep CNN using accurately aligned image data. Deep CNNs typically contain tens to hundreds of layers of convolutional kernels (filters), bias terms, and non-linear activation functions. Developers first train the convolution kernels, bias terms, and non-linear activation functions in a convolutional neural network and then use the neural network to perform a predefined image reconstruction task, performing a single forward pass through the network to reconstruct an artificially intelligent computed hologram. This reconstruction process typically takes a fraction of a second to complete when using the GPU, without any iterations, manual tuning of any hyperparameters, or refinement of the physical assumptions made about the image reconstruction model. This non-iterative, single-forward propagation reconstruction capability constitutes one of the main advantages of deep learning-based imaging solutions.

In an AI-driven holographic imaging system, the greater the data collected, the more realistic the reconstructed virtual environment is likely to be. Higher-quality data can produce equally higher-quality environments and even create more personalized settings for the user. The virtual worlds depicted in the "metaverse" are complex, and building them is not simple. CNNs can process complex images and learn and predict by setting up scalable data pipelines to help deep learning models of artificial intelligence continuously train, improve and optimize the user experience.

In the future, artificial intelligence is expected to be the engine that drives the holographic industry forward. WiMi's R&D team will further research artificial intelligence technology and apply it to interactive virtual real-world holographic imaging systems while incorporating holographic interaction technology to render virtual objects in natural scenes or put real things in virtual scenes to make holographic imaging more realistic.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.