Sentry Insurance issues statement applauding Florida legal system abuse reforms

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed comprehensive legal system abuse reforms into law. The reforms include the elimination of one-way attorney fees and fee multipliers for all lines of insurance, modernization of Florida's bad faith law, and protection of small businesses from paying exorbitant damages.

Sentry Insurance Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sentry Insurance) (PRNewswire)

The following statement may be attributed to Pete McPartland, Sentry Insurance Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO:

"The signing of legal system abuse reforms into law by Governor DeSantis is a significant victory for the people of Florida. These reforms will help reduce the number of frivolous lawsuits in Florida and restore fairness to the legal system, benefitting not just our customers, but businesses and individuals throughout the state. Sentry commends Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their leadership and dedication in addressing this issue."

About Sentry

Sentry Insurance is a part of one of the largest and most financially secure mutual insurance groups in the United States, holding a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (superior) from AM Best, current as of June 2022. See ambest.com/ratings/guide.pdf for rating information. Sentry and its subsidiaries sell property and casualty insurance, life insurance, annuities, and retirement programs for business and individuals throughout the country. Headquartered in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, Sentry employs more than 4,800 associates across the country. See a complete list of underwriting companies at sentry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentry Insurance