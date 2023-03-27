CVS Health to Close Acquisition of Signify Health

WOONSOCKET, R.I. and DALLAS and NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced it expects to complete its acquisition of Signify Health (NYSE: SGFY) on or around March 29, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health) (PRNewswire)

The companies entered into a definitive agreement in September 2022 under which CVS Health announced it would acquire Signify Health for $30.50 per share in cash for a total transaction value of approximately $8 billion. Upon completion of the acquisition, Signify Health will continue to operate as a payor-agnostic business as part of CVS Health.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

About Signify Health

Signify Health is a leading health care platform that leverages advanced analytics, technology, and nationwide healthcare provider networks to create and power value-based payment programs. Our mission is to build trusted relationships to make people healthier. Our solutions support value-based payment programs by aligning financial incentives around outcomes, providing tools to health plans and healthcare organizations designed to assess and manage risk and identify actionable opportunities for improved patient outcomes, coordination, and cost-savings. Through our platform, we coordinate what we believe is a holistic suite of clinical, social, and behavioral services to address an individual's healthcare needs and prevent adverse events that drive excess cost, all while shifting services towards the home.

CVS Health Contacts:

Media

T.J. Crawford

212-457-0583

CrawfordT2@CVSHealth.com

Investors

Larry McGrath

800-201-0938

investorinfo@cvshealth.com

Signify Health Contacts:

Media

Lynn Shepherd

610-613-7263

lshepherd@signifyhealth.com

Investors

Jason Plagman

investor.relations@signifyhealth.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of CVS Health or Signify Health. Statements in this press release that are forward looking include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the proposed acquisition. By their nature, all forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and/or quantify. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of CVS Health or Signify Health or both of them to terminate the merger agreement, including circumstances requiring a party to pay the other party a termination fee pursuant to the merger agreement; the risk that the acquisition may not close in the anticipated timeframe or at all due to one or more of the other closing conditions to the transaction not being satisfied or waived; risks related to the ability of CVS Health and Signify Health to successfully integrate the businesses and achieve the expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected timeframes or at all and the possibility that such integration may be more difficult, time consuming or costly than expected; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction; the risk that any announcements relating to the consummation of the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of CVS Health's and Signify Health's common stock, credit ratings or operating results; the risk that the proposed transaction could have an adverse effect on the ability of CVS Health and Signify Health to retain customers and maintain relationships with each of their business partners, suppliers and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the proposed acquisition; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions. Also, CVS Health's and Signify Health's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a number of additional reasons as described in their respective Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section and under the heading "Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" in CVS Health's and Signify Health's respective most recently filed Annual Reports on Form 10-K.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on CVS Health's or Signify Health's forward-looking statements. CVS Health's and Signify Health's respective forward-looking statements are and will be based upon each company's management's then-current views and assumptions regarding CVS Health's proposed acquisition of Signify Health, future events and operating performance, and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Neither CVS Health nor Signify Health assumes any duty to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, uncertainties or otherwise.

Signify Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CVS Health