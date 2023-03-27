Enlightened Launches Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars in Two Rich, Creamy Flavors

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlightened is excited to announce the launch of a brand new product line, Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars. These bars come in two rich and creamy flavors: Caramel Brownie and Mint & Cookies.

Enlightened's new bars are made with premium Greek yogurt to deliver the perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess, while offering all the nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt. Not only are they delicious, but they are also the lowest sugar Greek yogurt bars on the market, with only 80 calories and 3g of added sugar per bar. With prebiotic and probiotic benefits and 5g of protein per serving, these bars are an ideal nutritious treat.

"Our customers have been asking us for years to deliver a Greek yogurt version of our ice cream bars," said Enlightened founder and CEO Michael Shoretz. "We worked hard to create a product that not only tastes great but also offers a healthier alternative to traditional ice cream bars."

These Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars are an excellent option for anyone looking for a satisfying snack or dessert that will fit into their lifestyle. Enlightened is known for its innovative, lower-sugar treats, including ice cream pints, bars, and desserts. Each product is crafted with high-quality ingredients and are designed to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers who don't want to sacrifice flavor for nutrition.

Enlightened's Frozen Greek Yogurt Bars (Box of 4, MSRP $6.99) are available in Sprouts Farmers Market, Harris-Teeter, ShopRite, Ingles, Smart & Final and more.

About Enlightened

Enlightened is the first and largest brand within Beyond Better Foods, a New York City-based company founded by Forbes Under 30 alum Michael Shoretz in 2012. A pioneer in the low-sugar dessert category, Enlightened was one of the first light ice creams on the market. The brand is widely distributed in US retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Whole Foods Market, Shoprite, Publix and Walmart. Enlightened is recognized for producing innovative feel-good desserts, including the Keto Collection in 2019; Fruit Infusions, low-carb Cheesecakes, keto-friendly Dough Bites in 2020; and Ready-to-Bake Cookies in 2021. Shoretz founded Beyond Better Foods from inspiration from his personal training clients' desire for healthy alternatives to their favorite sweet, salty, spicy and savory treats. Beyond Better Foods now includes Enlightened and Bada Bean Bada Boom.

For more information on Enlightened, visit eatenlightened.com .

