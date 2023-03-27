Tandym Group Named to Inc. Magazine's 2023 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Northeast

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tandym Group, a leading national consulting, recruitment, staffing, and workforce solutions company, is proud to announce that they have been named to Inc. Magazine's annual Northeast Regionals list, one of the most esteemed honors that growing private companies can receive. The Inc. Regionals lists recognize the innovative achievements of private companies in generating sustainable growth and jobs in their home regions.

Tandym Group was ranked #74 out of 169 companies—making an outsized impact in the Northeast, with a two-year revenue growth of 241%. The Inc. Regionals serve as an extension of Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list—which recognizes the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies across the U.S.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast, joining an impressive list of innovative companies in our region," said Charles Heskett, CEO of Tandym Group. "Our people have always been the reason for our growth, and I'm so proud of their dedication to providing an exceptional level of service to all of our partners."

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Magazine.

You can view the complete 2023 list of Inc. Magazine's recognized private companies in the Northeast here.

About Tandym Group

Tandym Group is a leading national consulting, recruitment, staffing, and workforce solutions company with offices throughout the U.S. The company serves clients across a broad range of verticals, including Healthcare, Technology, Life Sciences, and Professional Services (which includes Accounting, Financial Services, HR/People & Operations, and Legal). For more information, visit: tandymgroup.com.

