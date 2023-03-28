Celebrate National Therapy Animal Day on April 30!

—Join us as we honor these special animals who bring comfort and joy.—

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Partners, the nation's leading organization registering therapy animals for animal-assisted interventions, announces its ninth annual National Therapy Animal Day on April 30. This special observance was created by Pet Partners to recognize and celebrate therapy animals, raise awareness of their role in enhancing human health and well-being, and honor the thousands of dedicated handlers around the world who volunteer their time and compassion during visits.

Pet Partners announces its 9th annual National Therapy Animal Day on April 30, to recognize & celebrate therapy animals.

Pet Partners has thousands of registered therapy animal teams across the U.S. and in several other countries who make an impact in their communities in a wide variety of settings, including healthcare facilities, senior living centers, schools and universities, court and justice system facilities, facilities serving veterans, and in response to crisis events. While a majority of Pet Partners therapy animals are dogs, the Therapy Animal Program is open to cats, equines, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, birds, miniature pigs, and llamas and alpacas. Our volunteers and their therapy animals are at the core of our work, providing comfort and healing to people who need it most and impacting communities everywhere.

"Pet Partners volunteers and their pets are the heart of our organization and the source of our impact," said C. Annie Peters, President & CEO of Pet Partners. "Guided by connection, compassion, and a commitment to sharing the human-animal bond, our volunteers provide access to meaningful time with a therapy animal for those in need of joy and comfort."

This National Therapy Animal Day, we aim to recognize the positive impact therapy animals make on our communities. We invite you to share your story and celebrate your therapy animal while highlighting the important contributions made in your community. Here are six ways to celebrate National Therapy Animal Day:

Wear a National Therapy Animal Day T-shirt, available from our Bonfire shop: , available from our Bonfire shop: bit.ly/ntadshirt23 Participate in Treats & Sweets Day: p2p.onecause.com/treatsandsweetsday Share a social post to celebrate your pet and tag us using #NationalTherapyAnimalDay and/or #PetPartners. Donate to our match campaign, which begins on April 20 . Make your donation at: $20,000 in honor of this year's National Therapy Animal Day. , which begins on. Make your donation at: bit.ly/ntadpr . Thank you to our generous sponsor Wellness Pet Company for matching donations up toin honor of this year's National Therapy Animal Day. Express your appreciation for a Pet Partners volunteer by sharing on social media or by sending us an email at for a Pet Partners volunteer by sharing on social media or by sending us an email at communications@petpartners.org Request a proclamation using our simple tool at using our simple tool at bit.ly/ntad2023

To learn more about Pet Partners and National Therapy Animal Day, visit petpartners.org/ntad.

About Pet Partners

Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of safe, effective visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration—for nine different types of animals, and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting petpartners.org.

