HOUSE OF ROSE PROFESSIONAL (HORP) LAUNCHES BeliEVE® INTEGRATED EXECUTIVE SEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT VERTICAL TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL, C-SUITE GENDER DIVERSITY

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte (HORP). Ltd – global leaders in female executive leadership development today announced the launch of Break the ceiling touch the sky® BeliEVE® - a global, integrated executive search and development vertical that enables large Companies globally to hire, develop and leverage the world's best female, C-Suite talent and the most inclusive, high-performance leaders to power their businesses. BeliEVE® leverages HORP's proven best practices in Talent, Training and Transformation since 2014 and its insights and deep relationships with over 40000 senior female executive leaders as well as several thousand champions for DEI globally. BeliEVE® complements HORP's earlier existing Talent Brand – Dream Job International®. BeliEVE® is designed to specifically enable large Companies to meet or exceed their commitments to achieve gender parity at senior management levels.

Gender diversity at the C-Suite is a proven indicator of success, with organizations with gender-diverse leadership delivering better business results, innovation, corporate social responsibility and overall greater attraction for Companies as good employers.

BeliEVE® support's HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD – the 10 year plan (announced by HORP in end-April 2020) to quintuple the number of Female CEOs (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and double the number of Male CEOs (who actively advocate for gender diversity & inclusion) in the world's 500 largest companies by 2029 and in doing so, shape a better world. Currently, there are only 25 Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies, underlining the significant progress that needs to be made to unleash the potential of women in leadership at the very top of the world's largest Companies.

BeliEVE® will be led by Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, HORP and former Executive at Walmart and The Procter & Gamble Company, with the active leadership and guidance of HORP's team of global Ambassadors/Consultants – leaders with experience across the world's most successful companies including:

Nishi Vasudeva , former Chairman & Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and independent Director on the Boards of Tata Projects, HCL Technologies and L&T Finance Limited

Alex von Behr , President vBAssociates and former Global Chief Customer Officer, Unilever Plc.

Angie Halamandaris , Founder, Juniper Group LLC and Co-Founder, Heart of America Foundation

Denny Iker , Principal, Yi Consulting and former VP of HR, General Electric

Peter Freedman , Chairman Spring Impact , Former Managing Director, The Consumer Goods Forum

Val Quinn , Executive Coach and former GM/Managing Director, Central and Eastern Europe , The Coca-Cola Company

Pramod Agarwal , former CFO – Global Hair Care & Color, The Procter & Gamble Company

Carlos Barroso , Co-Founder and CEO, Plantasia Foods and former Senior Vice President of Global Research and Development and Quality, The Campbell Soup Company

Vaidy Swamy , CEO, Excel Coaching and Former General Manager, Hasbro, P&G

"Better gender diversity delivers better leadership, better business and a better world. Since 2014, House of Rose Professional has enabled, inspired and trained close to 40000 women in leadership across the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, ANZ and Africa via our Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International® and CEOSmith® brands. Our deep insights into women in leadership over the past decade and the key drivers for their success are fundamental to BeliEVE®. We are uniquely positioned to support and enhance the talent pipelines of the world's leading companies with the best female executive talent in the world via this bespoke offering BeliEVE®" , shared Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and founder of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky® forum. Anthony is also best-selling author of four books including "Break the ceiling touch the sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women" (2014) and "How to get, grow and succeed in your DREAM JOB"(2017).

"House of Rose Professional's purpose-led executive search effort leverages its extensive connections with C-suite executives across industries and functions, a cost-competitive pricing model and responsiveness to both client and candidates' needs to deliver a unique complement to our Recruitment efforts with top leadership talent. HORP has invested significantly in developing leaders of character and inclusivity, especially in the female leadership space. Anthony's personal touch and unique cross-industry connections are a unique asset. A great partner," shared the CHRO of a multi-billion organization that has used HORP's services since 2017.

Alex von Behr, President vbAssociates, former Global Chief Customer, Unilever and Senior Advisor and Consultant, House of Rose Professional and member of the MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD advisory council shared, "I am delighted to serve as a partner in this initiative. The best practices, capabilities and insights that HORP has curated over the last decade in working with the finest female executive talent around the world ensure that with BeliEVE® we take the next step on MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD with a deliberate effort to achieve our goal of helping establish 70 Female CEOs in the world's Top 500 Companies by end-2029."

Nishi Vasudeva, Independent Board Director of several large Organizations and former Chairman & Managing Director, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), and Senior Advisor and Consultant, House of Rose Professional commented, "Research indicates that women drive a majority of consumer purchasing decisions. For the world's largest Companies to accelerate their business and consumer value propositions, a focus on women in leadership is a key enabler. BeliEVE® will help Companies diversify their Talent pipelines with exemplary female leadership talent, with guidance from our HORP team of Consultants/ambassadors, all of whom have led or supported global, multi-billion-dollar organizations."

Denny Iker, Principal Yi Consulting, Former SVP, Human Resources, Celanese Chemicals and Senior Advisor and Consultant, House of Rose Professional commented, "Break the ceiling touch the sky® BeliEVE® is a perfect complement to global Companies that are open, agile in their quest to hire and retain the world's best female executive talent and diverse talent to ensure they succeed in their new roles. As compared to the traditional, transactional executive search model, BeliEVE® integrates the hiring and development of top executive talent with outstanding support, ensuring better executive hiring and retention. It doesn't matter where the Company is starting from today in terms of current gender diversity at the top – what matters is where the company wants to get to in by 2029/30 on gender diversity and its business impact. This is for organizations that are willing to learn from the combined best practices of the world's best!"

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd. (HORP) is a global leader in female executive leadership development and provides international services in the areas of Talent, Training and Transformation now via its BeliEVE®, Break the ceiling touch the sky® and CEOSmith® brands respectively. HORP is the owner of the annual Break the ceiling touch the sky® 101 Best Global Companies for women in leadership Index (BTC 101 Global Index) – the comprehensive, math-based record of gender diversity at the C-suite of the world's 500 largest Companies, published since 2020.

