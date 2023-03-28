Kwalu CET Designer Now Available Through Configura

ATLANTA, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwalu is proud to announce we have the space planning, instant rendering, and up-to-date pricing software platform - CET! The Kwalu license is now available for download through Configura where you will be able to view our catalog of products. And this service is at no cost to you.

You know what you have in mind for your space, now, you can add Kwalu products to that design, opt to add in the fabric of your choice and create as many looks as you like effortlessly. You may already be a member of the Configura community of designers, salespeople, and dealers. Kwalu products with our multiple award-winning surfaces are now in the mix, allowing you to expand your designs with confidence. To see the available Kwalu products go to the Configura Marketplace.

About Kwalu

Kwalu meets the challenges of today with leading-edge designs engineered for tomorrow. By using the latest technology, we furnish solutions that offer long-lasting durability and cleanability. Our product offers unique benefits to healthcare, both hospitals and off-site medical environments, backed by the industry's only 10-year performance warranty. Impeccable customer service ensures Kwalu is a partner for now and for whatever the next challenge will be. Kwalu, Furnishing the Future®.

