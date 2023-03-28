ST. EDWARD, Neb., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent partnership between BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers, a BigIron company, drove one of the largest consignment auctions in the company's history with 1,600 lots.

(PRNewswire)

Sullivan Auctioneers, a BigIron company, Drives One Of The Largest Consignment Auctions In Company's History

After two of the largest online ag equipment auction companies combined forces in July 2022, BigIron Auctions and Sullivan Auctioneers, a BigIron company, solidified their position as one of the largest unreserved online auction businesses serving rural America. With locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, and Nebraska – and more than 500 thousand registered bidders – the combined organization drives price performance for their sellers, while providing bidders access to equipment across the United States.

During the week of March 20, 2023 the combined organization sold over 40 million in Agricultural and construction equipment, Farmland, Livestock, Trucks and classic cars. The legendary Sullivan consignment auction in Hamilton, IL brought sellers from hundreds of miles away. This two day event featured equipment from estates, implement dealers and other national partners.

"Listings continue to come in at a record pace, and it's our responsibility to ensure we provide bidders, buyers and sellers the best possible auction experience, while securing top dollar for their land and equipment," Dan Sullivan, of Sullivan Auctioneers, said.

Seller Garrett Shank, with Penn Mechanical Group, talked about why he trusts Sullivan Auctioneers with his equipment, "We've been doing business for the last seven years with Sullivan Auctioneers on their quarterly consignment sale. Their exposure is some of the best in the business which is why I never hesitate to buy or sell with their no-reserve policy. From the days of standing in the cold, to sitting in my warm office for their online only platform, I will continue to place my trust in Sullivan Auctioneers, a BigIron company."

"Together we are better," said Mark Stock, BigIron CEO. "We're focused on discovering where our combined knowledge, tools and passion can be leveraged for a better customer experience."

"Our business is a people business," commented Maverick Woodside of Sullivan Auctioneers. "There is no greater example of this than our quarterly consignment sale. We have the privilege to work with sellers, buyers, and bidders from all walks of life and from coast to coast. Our staff at Sullivan Auctioneers takes that privilege with great responsibility and we work hard to ensure consignors' equipment is described, photographed, and positioned with accuracy and transparency. This effort, combined with our large bidder base, is what continues to make these auctions a huge success."

For information on selling equipment, land or livestock with BigIron Auctions, call 800-937-3558.

About BigIron Auctions

BigIron Auctions has served as an industry leader for over 38 years, reinventing the way used farm, construction, and transportation equipment is sold by featuring weekly online auctions every Wednesday. BigIron's acquisition of Sullivan Auctioneers will grow it to one of the largest unreserved online auction businesses serving rural America, selling tens of thousands of items weekly to registered bidders representing a global marketplace.

About Sullivan Auctioneers

Headquartered in Hamilton, Illinois, Sullivan Auctioneers, LLC is one of the largest real estate and farm machinery auctioneers in the nation. For more than 40 years, they have been conducting professional, full-service auctions connecting sellers with thousands of interested buyers around the world. Family values, hardworking employees, and a focus on customer satisfaction have ensured that every auction is a success.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BigIron