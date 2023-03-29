Resecurity® to Showcase Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions at GISEC 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies, showcased its solutions at the GISEC Global, the leading cybersecurity event in the Middle East, hosted its 2023 edition on March 14-16 at the Dubai World Trade Center. The event brought together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in information security industry.

GISEC 2023 aimed to provide a platform for cybersecurity professionals to explore the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the industry. The event featured a conference, an exhibition, and networking opportunities for attendees to learn, share knowledge, and collaborate. With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, GISEC 2023 offered a unique opportunity for organizations to stay ahead of potential threats, enhance their cybersecurity strategies, and maintain their business continuity.

Resecurity was one of the key exhibitors at GISEC 2023, bringing its expertise in threat intelligence and incident response to the event. The company offered a wide range of cybersecurity solutions, including an award-winning Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Dark Web Monitoring (DWM), Digital Risk Management (DRM), Fraud Prevention (FP) and Identity Protection (IDP) solutions designed to address the emerging challenges and provide organizations with the necessary tools to combat cyber threats effectively.

"We were excited to be part of GISEC 2023 and showcased our innovative cybersecurity solutions and services," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, it is crucial for organizations to stay ahead of potential attacks and have a robust cybersecurity strategy in place. We provide technology that empowers organizations to reimagine cybersecurity and protect what matters GISEC 2023 provides an excellent platform for us to share our expertise, learn from industry leaders and collaborate with our peers to make cyberspace a safer place." - he added.

Recently Resecurity® products have been named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America: Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America: Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America: Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in the Cyber Threat Intelligence Market and has been included as the top Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) Provider globally. The company has been recently highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 and External Risk Mitigation Platforms providing information about the most successful CTI and digital risk management industry players. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends in the market and top vendors and tools in the market.

About GISEC 2023:

GISEC 2023 is the leading cybersecurity event in the Middle East, providing a platform for cybersecurity professionals to explore the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the industry. The event features a conference, an exhibition, and networking opportunities for attendees to learn, share knowledge, and collaborate. GISEC 2023 aims to empower businesses to stay ahead of potential threats, enhance their cybersecurity strategies, and maintain their business continuity. https://www.gisec.ae

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

