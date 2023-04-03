Kevin Guest Encourages Finding Harmony in Life Through Music For April's International Guitar Month

SALT LAKE CITY, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kevin Guest, chairman and CEO of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), urges people to celebrate April's International Guitar Month by finding harmony in life through music.

A musician himself, Guest owns 15 guitars and has found music to be medicine for the soul.

"Studies show that people who live in harmony with core values are more productive and happier, which ultimately benefits themselves and those around them," said Guest, who leads a billion-dollar nutritional supplement company in 24 markets worldwide. "Creating a harmonious environment with music brings better collaboration, a sense of belonging and increased motivation."

In his bestselling book, All the Right Reasons, 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, Guest emphasizes the importance of achieving harmony to strengthen every aspect of life.

"Living a life with harmony and music brings five key benefits: reduced stress, improved mood, increased concentration, better sleep and enhanced creativity," he said. "By living each day in harmony, you can increase calmness and manage priorities better, which leads to higher productivity."

Guest also encourages people to have fun and enjoy opportunities to increase harmony in their lives, especially when tackling new challenges.

"My grandfather's favorite mottos were: 'You Gotta Fake It Till You Make It' and 'Go, Baby, Go!'" Guest said. "In life, we face setbacks that can terrify us and knock us to the ground. At those times, do we run or confront our fears?

"When challenges arise, stand up, be strong and meet your troubles head on. I've found you can conquer just about anything if you just face it and follow Grandpa's 'Go, Baby Go!' advice."

With the guitar as one of today's most popular musical instruments, International Guitar Month is the perfect time to strike the chords and produce exquisite melodies.

"Now is an excellent opportunity to learn to play the guitar," Guest said. "That effort will show the beauty of harmonies, which can stimulate the imaginative parts of the brain, leading to greater inspiration and innovation. That can also enhance the ability to think abstractly and outside the box, which develops greater problem-solving skills."

All the Right Reasons uncovers 12 principles for living a life in harmony and drawing on the power of values to help find life's success secrets. All proceeds of the book, now available on Amazon, go to feeding hungry children, with each book purchase providing 40 meals.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

