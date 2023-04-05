Lucid Air Wins 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year

NEWARK, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, today announced that the Lucid Air was named the 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year in the prestigious 2023 World Car Awards.

In the World Luxury Car category, Lucid Air was chosen from an initial entry list of sixteen vehicles from all over the world. World Car jurors announced Lucid’s win at an awards ceremony at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. The World Car Awards are voted on by a jury of 100 distinguished international automotive journalists from 32 countries who selected the winners by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle. (PRNewsfoto/Lucid Group) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to receive this World Car award, which further reinforces my belief that the Lucid Air is the best car available in the world today," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "Lucid's renowned in-house powertrain technology endows the Lucid Air with a game-changing electric range of over 500 miles, demonstrating what's possible from a technology company that fuses cutting edge software and hardware. I am extremely proud of the entire Lucid team for this accolade, and l look forward to the future advancements we have planned."

"This honor by the World Car jurors is validation of our goal to create a wholly new luxury sedan experience," said Derek Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Design and Brand, Lucid Group. "The Lucid Air provides outstanding EV range and performance, complemented with a striking exterior design and an award-winning interior, inspired by Lucid's California origins."

In the World Luxury Car category, Lucid Air was chosen from an initial entry list of sixteen (16) vehicles from all over the world, followed by a short list of three finalists as announced on March 7.

In addition to receiving the World Luxury Car of the Year Award, this week in New York, the Lucid Air received the 2023 Newsweek Disruptor Award for Powertrain, in recognition for its groundbreaking EV technology, while also being named to the US News & World Report "2023 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars" list for "Best Luxury Electric Car."

The Lucid Air set a new industry benchmark for range with two versions that were the first EVs to achieve an EPA estimated range above 500 miles (800km). The company set these new standards thanks in part to its holistic focus on range and power, delivering cars capable of supercar levels of performance, super-fast charging, a luxurious and spacious interior, and class-leading aerodynamics.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design that features luxurious full-size interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of the Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

