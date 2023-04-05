Russell Stover Chocolates kicks off year-long celebration for 100th anniversary

Celebrate Russell Stover Chocolates' 100th anniversary with an assortment of events and giveaways in Kansas City and nationwide throughout 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Stover Chocolates turns 100 in 2023, and the company is commemorating its centennial with chocolate giveaways, a $100k Giveaway Sweepstakes, a Sweet Centennial Tour, exclusive Russell Stover merchandise and themed events in Kansas City and nationwide.

"Over the past 100 years, Russell Stover has established itself as an American classic," said Niccolo Starace, president and CEO of Russell Stover Chocolates. "We are honored to celebrate a century of crafting exceptional chocolate, made using the finest ingredients, for our customers and look forward to another century dedicated to delighting consumers with our delicious treats."

In a longstanding commitment to the idea that little acts of generosity help to make life sweeter, Russell Stover is partnering with Feed the Children, a nonprofit dedicated to providing food and resources to children and families without life's essentials. In celebration of 100 years of making sweet treats for America's families, Russell Stover will host community food distribution events and raise funds throughout the year to benefit Feed the Children.

The Russell Stover 100th anniversary celebration features festivities throughout 2023, including:

A World Record Attempt at the World's Largest Box of Chocolates

Anniversary celebrations commence with a world record attempt for the World's Largest Box of Chocolates on April 17 at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City . In partnership with Dimensional Innovations, a local Kansas City experience, design and fabrication firm, Russell Stover is creating an oversized replica of their classic copper box of assorted chocolates. The box is estimated to be 30 feet by 15 feet, will weigh over 2,300 pounds and will hold over 4,500 pounds of chocolate.

$100K Giveaway Sweepstakes

Russell Stover will invite consumers to join the celebration by entering the Russell Stover $100k Giveaway Sweepstakes in August for a chance to win $100,000 . For more information on the $100K Giveaway Sweepstakes, please visit Russell Stover will invite consumers to join the celebration by entering the Russell StoverGiveaway Sweepstakes in August for a chance to win. For more information on theGiveaway Sweepstakes, please visit RussellStover.com/Anniversary

The Sweet Centennial Tour

Beginning in September, a custom-wrapped delivery truck will hit the road for the Sweet Centennial Tour, a 100 th anniversary road trip featuring chocolate tastings, chocolate pieces from the World's Largest Box of Chocolates and giveaways. The tour will include multiple stops across the country including Denver , where Russell and Clara Stover first started making candy in their bungalow home, and Kansas City , the company's headquarters since 1932. The tour will end in New York on Dec. 12 , Russell Stover's 100 th anniversary date.

Visit the Centennial Sweet Spot for Selfies and Giveaways

To celebrate in its hometown, Russell Stover welcomes the Kansas City community and visitors to stop by its corporate headquarters at 4900 Oak Street. Kansas City, Mo. 64112, to take a selfie at the Centennial Sweet Spot, featuring a giant box of Russell Stover chocolates and 20-foot copper bow around the building. To sweeten the experience, guests will be treated to chocolate giveaways starting in May.

Exclusive Russell Stover anniversary merchandise, including a custom throwback t-shirt from Charlie Hustle, collectible 100th anniversary tins filled with assorted chocolates, and other limited edition commemorative products, will be available for purchase online at RussellStover.com and at Russell Stover retail shops in August.

For more information, please visit RussellStover.com/Anniversary or follow Russell Stover on Facebook and Instagram @RussellStoverUS to stay up to date on giveaways and events throughout 2023.

About Russell Stover Chocolates

Russell Stover Chocolates has been an American classic since 1923. Crafting delicious treats, made using the finest ingredients, Russell Stover Chocolates has been known for its gifting chocolates for generations. Founded in Denver by Clara and Russell Stover, the company moved its headquarters to Kansas City in 1932. With factories in Kansas and Texas, Russell Stover Chocolates includes the Russell Stover, Whitman's, and Pangburn's brands. The company was acquired by Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli in 2014 and is now part of the Lindt & Sprüngli family of companies. To learn more about Russell Stover Chocolates visit RussellStover.com.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. To learn more about Feed the Children visit feedthechildren.org.

