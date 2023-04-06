The Best and Brightest of BHG Financial Accepted into Forbes Council

DAVIE, Fla. , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four key executives of BHG Financial, the leader in unsecured business and personal loans and the creator of one of the country's largest community bank loan and product networks, have been accepted into Forbes Council. Forbes Council is an invitation-only, professional organization for successful CEOs, executives and entrepreneurs.

Four key executives of BHG Financial have been accepted into Forbes Council, an invitation-only, professional organization for successful CEOs, executives and entrepreneurs. (PRNewswire)

Al Crawford, CEO and Co-founder, Tyler Crawford, Chief Operating Officer, Gale-Simons Poole, Chief Regulatory Relations Officer, and Juan Carlos Ortigosa, Chief Revenue Officer will be joining the ranks of professionals invited to share their expertise and insights with like-minded executives. They join BHG Financial's co-founder, Eric Castro, who has been on the Forbes Council since 2020.

Al Crawford, accepted in Forbes Business Council, co-founded BHG in 2001 with only $25,000 in capital and has grown the company to be able to provide more than $14 billion in financial solutions to tens of thousands of customers, as well as creating the largest bank network in the country. He continues to harness the entrepreneurial spirit the company was built on to lead BHG ahead of the curve in the banking and financial spaces.

Tyler Crawford, accepted in Forbes Business Council, oversees the operations, growth, and product strategy of BHG and its affiliate companies, leading strategic change, implementing business efficiencies, and rolling out new technology initiatives. Throughout his two years as COO, Tyler has been pivotal in creating new products to complete BHGs vision of an end-to-end financial ecosystem for BHG customers. His relentless focus on bringing the best-in-class products to our customers, focusing on customer experience, and maintaining BHG's unbelievable corporate culture has helped BHG set records in origination, revenue, and income.

Gale Simons-Poole, accepted into Forbes Finance Council based on the depth and diversity of experience in the financial services industry. As a member of the Forbes Council, Gale will bring more than 35 years of experience in her field as a bank regulatory and risk management expert with a unique combination of government and private sector experience. As CRRO, Gale expertly navigates regulatory and compliance matters for BHG lending programs, including SBA, and supports BHG's enterprise risk management program and reporting.

Juan Carlos Ortigosa, accepted into Forbes Business Development Council based on the depth and diversity of experience with business development. Ortigosa's passion for excellence drives the company's growth strategies and is underscored by his commitment to creating a culture of accountability. With a vision for execution and providing leadership to others, Juan will bring decades of experience to the Council.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $14 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

