LABCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BURLINGTON, N.C., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 8, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023.

Labcorp Logo (PRNewswire)

About Labcorp

Labcorp is a leading global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, we provide insights and accelerate innovations to improve health and improve lives. With more than 80,000 employees, we serve clients in more than 100 countries. Labcorp (NYSE: LH) reported revenue of $14.9 billion in FY2022. Learn more about us at www.Labcorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Labcorp.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Labcorp