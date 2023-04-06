NewHaptics Awarded NSF SBIR Phase II Grant to Develop Microfluidic Technology for a Multiline Braille and Graphical Tactile Display

Award supports advancement of microfluidic technology in pursuit of developing an affordable refreshable braille and tactile graphics display for blind people

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewHaptics, an innovative tactile display technology company, announced today it has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF). This $1M grant is the fourth SBIR award received by NewHaptics to date and supports the company's continued progress towards delivering a multiline refreshable braille display for the blind at an accessible price point.

NewHaptics Awarded NSF SBIR Phase II Grant for a Multiline Braille and Graphical Tactile Display

This assistive technology will enable increased access to braille in digital form and enable blind people to read and interact with digitized spatial content including mathematical equations, graphs, and maps. It supports NewHaptics' mission to improve information access for people who are blind and enable them to reach information parity with their sighted counterparts, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields. The device, along with its supporting software, will help remove barriers to collaboration in classrooms and workplaces and in document preparation in the workplace. Achieving this will increase braille literacy, create opportunities to enter careers in STEM, and ultimately help support the employment success and independence of people who are blind.

About NewHaptics

NewHaptics was founded with the goal of improving the lives of people who are blind by enabling true digital interaction using the sense of touch. The company has its roots in the affectionately named "Holy Braille Project" funded in part by the National Science Foundation that focused on developing novel technology to enable the creation of a large-area tactile display for the blind. Since spinning off from the University of Michigan in 2018, NewHaptics has raised funding from federal and state grants to support research and development.

Please visit the Company's website at newhaptics.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE NewHaptics