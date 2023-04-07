California State University, Northridge Partners with Fusion to Modernize Pharmacy Operations

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California State University, Northridge (CSUN), Los Angeles, CA, is the latest public US university to fully modernize their pharmacy management operations by partnering with Fusion Health, a New Jersey-based provider of industry-leading HealthTech solutions.

More than 85 universities across the US, accounting for nearly 2 million students, are currently using ProPharm.

CSUN in March went live with Fusion solution ProPharm, a complete pharmacy management system packed with features, workflows, and functionalities specifically designed to optimize pharmacy operations at universities. This comprehensive software enables efficient prescription filling and features a deep library of pharmacy management tools, including workflow and inventory management, patient texting services, security options, and more. The solution also offers robust reporting capabilities: Users have access to more than 200 prebuilt reports and can also leverage custom reporting, allowing pharmacy staff to analyze virtually any data point in the system and use the results to further optimize CSUN's pharmacy operations.

As part of the implementation, Fusion migrated all patient pharmacy data from CSUN's legacy pharmacy management system, QS/1, to the ProPharm platform. Fusion also built interfaces connecting ProPharm to systems currently in use by CSUN, including the university's electronic medical record (EMR) system, its prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP), and its electronic claim adjudication vendor.

More than 85 universities across the United States, accounting for nearly 2 million students, are currently using ProPharm to improve and streamline their pharmacy operations. This includes CSU campuses in Bakersfield, Chico, East Bay, Fresno, Fullerton, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Marcos, and Stanislaus, as well as universities in Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Texas, Ohio, New York, and numerous others.

"We're thrilled to add California State University Northridge to our roster of university clients," said Fusion Health President Bryan Jakovcic. "By using ProPharm, CSUN's pharmacy management team can more accurately and efficiently fulfill pharmacy operations for the students they serve while increasing ease of use for CSUN staff."

Fusion Health is the leading national provider of health information technology products, services, and solutions for the public safety and public health industries. Fusion Health is committed to delivering creative and innovative solutions that are driven by information, technology, and talented resources. For more information on Fusion Health, please visit www.FusionEHR.com .

