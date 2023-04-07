LG ANNOUNCES PRICING AND AVAILABILITY OF LG XBOOM XL7 PORTABLE TOWER SPEAKER

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced today pricing and availability of its new XBOOM Portable Tower Speaker (XL7S) at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers.

LG Electronics USA announced today pricing and availability of its new XBOOM Portable Tower Speaker (XL7S) at LG.com and select LG-authorized retailers. (PRNewswire)

Made for those who like to party, the XL7 features a Dot Matrix LED display that allows users to personalize their speaker with a combination of colors and dynamic ring lighting movements. They can also display custom text and visual effects available from a library of animations, patterns and characters – right from the LG XBOOM app.

Delivering powerful sound, the XL7 is packed with 250 Watts, an 8-inch full-range woofer and a 2.5-inch tweeter. The newest speaker also utilizes LG's Dynamic Bass Optimizer, which allows listeners to experience rich deep bass at any volume level.

2023 LG XBOOM XL7 $599 250W 2.1 Channel Available Now

LG makes enjoying music on the go easy with the XL7's telescopic handle and smooth gliding wheels, as well as an IPX4 water-resistant rating.1 The newest XBOOM also boasts up to 20 hours of battery life2 and is equipped with multiple connection options, including Bluetooth and standard auxiliary input.

Additional models in the XBOOM speaker lineup will be announced this summer. For more information on LG's XBOOM Speakers, visit LG.com.

1Speaker tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

2 Up to 20 hours of playback time. Testing conducted by LG using XBOOM XL7S with LED off. Actual battery usage may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

Made for those who like to party, the XL7 features a Dot Matrix LED display that allows users to personalize their speaker with a combination of colors and dynamic ring lighting movements. They can also display custom text and visual effects available from a library of animations, patterns and characters – right from the LG XBOOM app. (PRNewswire)

Delivering powerful sound, the XL7 is packed with 250 Watts, an 8-inch full-range woofer and a 2.5-inch tweeter. The newest speaker also utilizes LG’s Dynamic Bass Optimizer, which allows listeners to experience rich deep bass at any volume level. (PRNewswire)

LG makes enjoying music on the go easy with the XL7’s telescopic handle and smooth gliding wheels, as well as an IPX4 water-resistant rating. The newest XBOOM also boasts up to 20 hours of battery life and is equipped with multiple connection options, including Bluetooth and standard auxiliary input. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA