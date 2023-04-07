This Week in People & Culture News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy culture press releases from PR Newswire,
- Asian American authors join forces to send books to schools for AAPI Heritage Month Four Asian American authors around the country have combined forces to raise awareness and diversify school libraries with books by Asian Americans, for the diverse American students.
- Paying the Price: Realtor.com® finds LGBTQ+ and BIPOC Buyers Spend More of Their Income to Own a Home
Realtor.com® also found that LGBTQ+ and BIPOC buyers face challenges during the mortgage process, and are 1.7 times more likely to have been denied mortgages two or more times.
- Groundbreaking Surgo Health Study Published in The Lancet is First to Link U.S. Maternal Health Outcomes to Community-Level Vulnerabilities
The data reveals even Black mothers living in the least vulnerable communities are at significantly higher risk of poor outcomes compared to White mothers living in the most disadvantaged areas.
- Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company Collaborates with Zócalo Health to Lower Prescription Drugs Costs for the Latino Community
Nearly 30% of individuals taking prescription medication struggle to afford the cost, with the burden most severely impacting those who make less than $40,000 a year and have medication costs over $100. These factors disproportionately impact Latino individuals, who are more likely to require medications for chronic health conditions and often do not have the ability to pay pharmacy prices.
- Bass Public Affairs Announces the Humphrey-Pinkston Fellows Program for Students Attending HBCUs
The Humphrey-Pinkston Fellows program is offered to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities. In addition to learning from business and political leaders, HBCU students share their knowledge and insights with national influencers.
- CTA Launches "Technology's Golden Age" Film Series
"Technology will improve the lives of billions," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We're thrilled to share the stories of global technology innovators who are helping older people enjoy rich, independent lives."
- SOUR PATCH KIDS® Drums Up the Future for HBCU Students with Mischief for Change Scholarship Program
"The SOUR PATCH KIDS brand is about playful mischief, and this scholarship supports students who challenge the norm to spark meaningful social change," said Candyce Jefferson, Senior Brand Manager for the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand.
- Chrysler Partners With Autism Society of America, Announces Calm Cabin Package to Support Individuals with Autism and Their Loved Ones
Through its new partnership, the Chrysler brand and the Autism Society will work to make travel more comfortable for all through thoughtful design, support accommodations, educational resources and local community engagement.
- Penumbra and Veterans Health Administration to Expand Access to Rehabilitative Care Using Virtual Reality
Building on Penumbra's REAL y-Series technology, the collaboration will focus on developing targeted therapy tools that address the most critical rehabilitation needs of veterans, increasing access to care by scaling VR solutions to remote areas and gaining a deep understanding of their needs to help inform future health care offerings.
- National Disability Institute and Boston Media, LLC Launch Disability Owned, the Nation's First Business Streaming Channel for People with Disabilities
Disability Owned was created to provide business information, news, and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs and the nearly two million business owners in the U.S. with disabilities.
- Lessons Learned: Stories from Women Leaders in STEM
"In the past 50 years, women in the United States have made great strides in terms of education, representing the majority of college graduates and master's level programs today," says the book's editor, Deborah M. Shlian, MD, MBA.
- Can the Humanities Save Us From Ourselves?
This series of conversations have provided a forum for pondering both the current set of challenges facing humanities institutions and practices but also for imagining how we might forge a path forward using the humanities to build more innovative and resilient communities.
