Burlington Stores Partners with YouthBuild USA: Empowering Young People to Reach Their Full Potential

BURLINGTON, N.J., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burlington Stores, Inc. , a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, is excited to launch its inaugural in-store customer fundraising campaign with global nonprofit YouthBuild USA. As part of Burlington's new holistic community giving approach focused on three strategic pillars — impacting its local store communities, adding value, and empowering people to live better lives and build better futures — customers have the opportunity to round up their purchase to benefit YouthBuild USA.

Funds raised will drive innovation in education, workforce readiness and leadership development for opportunity youth.

In YouthBuild programs, opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — pursue their education, prepare for future careers and grow into community leaders, building brighter futures for themselves and their neighborhoods. YouthBuild USA is the nonprofit support center for a network of more than 275 local YouthBuild programs across the United States and around the world. Funds raised will advance YouthBuild USA's efforts to strengthen its programming; identify additional opportunities for impact at the local level, including through expanded career pathways; and drive innovation in education, workforce readiness, and leadership development for opportunity youth.

"Our new partnership with YouthBuild USA aligns nicely with our renewed community giving approach," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. "As we continue to evolve and grow as a discount retailer best known for extraordinary values on brand name merchandise, teaming up with this strategic charitable partner will allow us to add value by empowering young people in our local communities nationwide to live better lives and build better futures."

"Many young people come to YouthBuild looking for a second chance — others come looking for their very first real chance at professional and personal success. No matter where they are in their journey, we stand with them as they build the skills and resources they need to thrive," said John Valverde, president and CEO, YouthBuild USA. "We are so grateful for our partnership with Burlington, which will help strengthen YouthBuild USA and our entire network as we meet these young people with knowledge, tools, opportunities and love."

Now through May 15, 2023, donate at any Burlington store nationwide to empower young people in local communities nationwide. To find a store near you, visit www.Burlington.com. To learn more about YouthBuild, visit YouthBuild.org.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 927 stores as of the end of Fiscal 2022, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com .

ABOUT YOUTHBUILD

With love and respect, YouthBuild partners with opportunity youth to build the skillsets and mindsets that lead to lifelong learning, livelihood, and leadership. At more than 275 YouthBuild programs across the United States and around the world, students reclaim their education, gain job skills, and become leaders in their communities. To date, YouthBuild has partnered with more than 180,000 young people to dedicate over 50 million hours of service benefitting urban, rural, and tribal communities. YouthBuild strives to create a world where all young people are seen for their potential, and power to transform themselves and their communities. YouthBuild USA — the support center for the YouthBuild movement — strengthens YouthBuild programs through technical assistance, leadership development, innovative program enhancements, and advocacy. YouthBuild programs located outside of the United States are supported by YouthBuild USA's international division, YouthBuild International. For more information about the YouthBuild movement, YouthBuild USA, and YouthBuild International, visit YouthBuild.org.

