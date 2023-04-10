Cyrusher Electric Fat Bike Development Trend in 2023

LOGAN, Utah, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyrusher, a professional e-bike manufacturer, is starting a new journey in 2023 with a more professional attitude and a more high-end product to serve more and more customers.

1. Refining the category to suit a wider range of people

The boom in the electric bike industry has created more opportunities for the industry to grow. More manufacturers are joining the industry at the same time as they are constantly updating products and innovating to keep up with consumer demands. From the original simple frame assembly companies have made many component upgrades and improvements and adopted more user-friendly designs. The development of the industry has led to the launching of new products and the introduction of different categories of e-bikes for different application scenarios and diverse groups of users. For example, in order to adapt the e-bike for people who are elderly or those with leg problems who may have more difficulty getting on and off the e-bike, Cyrusher set up a step-through category. Cyrusher has continued to develop the step-through category, offering options for riders of all shapes and sizes and for use in different scenarios. Supporting pros with technical riding, higher-performance professional mountain bikes are also emerging. In the coming year, Cyrusher is preparing to introduce a number of models to add to its line of electric bikes. This includes wide saddle models, children's models and more, making it possible for everyone (regardless of their age, gender or body type) to enjoy riding a bike.

2. Higher end product quality, more competitive

With the fact that products are continuously upgraded and new models are introduced, as well as the constant revival of sporting events, competition in the market keeps players on their toes and encourages them to move forward. Healthy competition between products will encourage companies to focus more on improvements in design and quality. With its large range of model options, in 2023 Cyrusher continues to take into account the future needs of riders and product upgrades. All the models have been upgraded with a 52V/20AH battery which is currently the most competitive on the market. In terms of model design, a wider saddle model named Scout has been designed in response to customer suggestions; a launch is planned of the first model with a mid-drive motor Nitro that will provide a more comfortable riding experience for riders. It is also expected that a smaller version of the e-bike that is suitable for children will be launched in the near future. In 2023, Cyrusher is planning to offer a wider selection of very competitive products.

3. Building a more complete ecosystem and developing corresponding apps

As people's awareness of healthy lifestyles continues to rise, it will continue to drive market demand. In line with the new development prospects of the Intelligent Era, Cyrusher will develop its own digital app to improve the customer experience and expand its ecosystem. The app will enhance the overall user experience by allowing people to access real-time information via their smartphones on vehicle speed, battery status, etc. The app is currently in internal testing and will be fully launched in the near future. In addition to helping riders understand the parameters of their vehicles more comprehensively, it will even allow them to monitor their health data and improve their quality of life and riding efficiency. The app is expected to have a number of items such as brand products, cycling data and brand services, bringing users a faster and more convenient product interaction experience.

4. Omnichannel marketing, set up more offline shop locations

In order to reach out to more customers, Cyrusher uses different sales channels to summarize their suggestions and areas for improvement. Customer feedback is incorporated into the design of the product to make it better for the customer, thus creating a virtuous circle. At the same time, Cyrusher has set up an online sales channel and is available on several e-commerce platforms. It has already sold its e-bikes in more than 10 regions worldwide, making them accessible to more riders who find them a joy to ride. When Cyrusher started to gain popularity with its product, a local service was added to meet the needs of the rider in a more timely way. This has led to the establishment of offline locations in the UK and USA where riders can take a test ride to get a better feel for the quality and performance of Cyrusher e-bikes, and where the in-store technicians can help provide advice on how to choose the right model for them. Also, if you have any common riding problems or need professional advice on repairs, you can visit the shop. This is a step up in the level of service. The success of these stores is why Cyrusher will be opening more offline locations in the future ─ to help riders in more areas have an easier and more convenient shopping experience. In addition to the selection of offline locations, Cyrusher will also be reaching out to more overseas distributors to join the Cyrusher team to help make it easier for customers to buy and experience the quality of the products.

International shipping can be a very torturous experience in terms of the timeliness for product delivery. Many customers have to wait for months to receive their products which is extremely inconvenient. It is expected that Cyrusher will continue to set up additional overseas warehouses to bridge the timeline issues in various regions, thereby creating a better shopping experience for customers as well as allowing them to experience speedier delivery and enjoy their passion faster.

Opportunities and challenges

Electric bicycles are constantly undergoing technical upgrades which are more in line with people's life rhythms. This could be the supply of cargo electric bikes, parts upgrades, extensions to battery range, etc. The entire industry is constantly developing and maturing. Cyrusher is accelerating its pace, replenishing its product range to meet the changing laws of the market and upgrading its product specifications to ensure riding safety. Cyrusher strives to deliver outstanding performance for riders in 2023.

About Cyrusher

Cyrusher, an electric bicycle company, was established in Shenzhen in 2014, opening up new life possibilities for many riders. With the combination of Cycling and rusher, Cyrusher is committed to bringing better quality electric bicycles to riders worldwide, driving itself to become a pioneer in the electric bicycle manufacturing industry.

During the eight years, Cyrusher has continuously developed cost-effective electric bicycles to serve customers, always taking customer satisfaction as the product benchmark, and independently designed a variety of electric bicycles to meet different customer groups. To ensure that more riders can experience Cyrusher's electric bikes, Cyrusher has set up offline stores in many countries and multiple domain name sites, and has sold its products to more than ten regions around the world, winning the love of over 60,000 riders.

