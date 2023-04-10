Marcus Bartram joins Resecurity Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity company protecting Fortune 500 companies, has appointed investment industry veteran Marcus Bartram as a Senior Advisor.

Marcus Bartram is a partner at Telstra Ventures, leading investments in cyber-security and enterprise technology. Notable investments include Crowdstrike, Auth0, Anomali, Cequence, CloudKnox, Cofense, Corvus Insurance, CyberGRX, Elastica, Strata Identity, vArmour and Zimperium. Previously Marcus was an executive at companies including Telstra, Honeywell, Citigroup and Data Action.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marcus to Resecurity," said Gene Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of Resecurity. "Marcus' extensive knowledge and experience in Industry coupled with his business expertise, will be invaluable as we scale up our solution and explore global expansion. With Marcus' guidance, we are embarking on an exciting journey that will revolutionize the way we approach cyber security to deliver even greater value to our customers."

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

