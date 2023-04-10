Red Lobster® Treats Guests' Taste Buds with Launch of Shrimp Trios

Rolls Out Month-Long Fundraiser to Support Make-A-Wish®

ORLANDO, Fla., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® is inviting guests to delight their taste buds with a variety of exciting shrimp flavors with their Shrimp Trios entrées, each with shrimp prepared three ways! The flavorful NEW! Cajun Shrimp Trio includes Walt's Favorite Shrimp with Cajun remoulade sauce, Cajun shrimp scampi and creamy Cajun shrimp linguini Alfredo. For those who enjoy a classic, the Seaside Shrimp Trio combines Walt's Favorite Shrimp with cocktail sauce, garlic shrimp scampi, and creamy shrimp linguini Alfredo. Both entrées are served with a choice of two sides and everyone's favorite, fresh baked Cheddar Bay Biscuits®.

Red Lobster®’s irresistible Shrimp Trios will delight guests’ taste buds! (PRNewswire)

The fun doesn't stop on the plate! Guests can pair a refreshing cocktail with their Shrimp Trios meal by choosing from one of Red Lobster's new, limited-edition beverages, including:

NEW! Blue Dream Sangria – St-Germain ® Elderflower, Barefoot ® Moscato, Blue Curaçao, white grape juice and Fancy Sprinkles ® Gold Glitter, topped with Starry ® lemon-lime soda. $1 from every drink sold* to benefit Make-A-Wish ® .

NEW! Mango Martini – Absolut ® Vodka, Grand Marnier ® , mango purée and a Tajin-dusted lime wedge!

NEW! Blackberry Bourbon Smash – Jim Beam® Bourbon, Monin® Blackberry Syrup, fresh mint, and club soda.

Now through April 30, guests who dine in at Red Lobster can support Red Lobster's national charity partner, Make-A-Wish, by adding a donation to their check in-restaurant with the help of their server. Those who donate $5 or more during an in-restaurant dining experience will receive a coupon for $10 off a future visit of $40 or more from May 1 through June 30.** Not dining in? Guests can also donate online at www.wish.org/redlobster to help restore hope and make more wishes come true. Donations made through the wish.org site are not eligible to receive a coupon but are still very much appreciated.

"From shrimp three ways to three new refreshing cocktails to choose from, Shrimp Trios is the perfect excuse to get out of the house, embrace the warmth of spring and enjoy a delicious meal with family and friends at Red Lobster," said Patty Trevino, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Lobster. "And if that isn't reason enough, we're excited to support Make-A-Wish by hosting a month-long fundraising drive in April, offering guests easy ways to contribute towards helping Make-A-Wish grant more life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses."

Red Lobster's Shrimp Trios are available to enjoy in-restaurant or from the comfort of home by ordering To Go or delivery directly from RedLobster.com/order . To earn points for dining, including through To Go and delivery orders, and redeem tasty rewards, guests can sign up for Red Lobster's free loyalty program, My Red Lobster Rewards℠ . To view the complete Red Lobster menu or find a restaurant location, visit Red Lobster's website .

*Up to $200k.

**Donate $5 or more through 4/30/2023 and receive a coupon for $10 off a minimum $40 purchase, valid for dine-in from 5/1/23 through 6/30/23. (Limit two coupons for donations per visit.)

During April, guests can enjoy the NEW! Blue Dream Sangria, with $1 from every drink sold* to benefit Make-A-Wish! (PRNewswire)

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.) (PRNewswire)

