Baja Fresh Adds New Smokey BBQ Dishes to Menu

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, is introducing three new, flavorful dishes for a limited time. Beginning April 11, new Smokey BBQ menu items along with a returning favorite side, Street Corn, will be added to Baja Fresh menus nationwide.

Guests can now order and enjoy the following specials:

Smokey BBQ Burrito – BBQ chipotle chicken or carnitas, black or pinto beans, rice, roasted veggies, jack and cheddar cheeses, pickled red onions, and crispy tortilla chips.

Smokey BBQ Bowl – BBQ chipotle chicken or carnitas served over rice, black or pinto beans, roasted veggies, jack and cheddar cheeses, pickled red onions, sliced avocado and crispy tortilla chips served with a lime wedge.

Smokey BBQ Salad – Fresh salad greens and kale, red onion, red bell pepper, tortilla strips, roasted corn, black beans, tomato, jicama, and avocado tossed in BBQ lime dressing and topped with choice of chicken or carnitas and a drizzle of BBQ chipotle sauce.

Street Corn – Roasted corn seasoned with lime mayo, chili powder and cotija cheese, garnished with cilantro.

"These savory new options are filled with a balance of spicy and sweet, subtle smoky flavor and come in a variety of new dishes so everyone can find something to enjoy," said April Fogle, brand leader of Baja Fresh. "Plus, we're thrilled to bring back street corn – a deeply rooted and beloved side that provides our guests an opportunity to reconnect with familiar flavors or experience something new at Baja Fresh."

The Smokey BBQ dishes and Street Corn will be available at participating Baja Fresh locations until July 10.

About Baja Fresh

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 80 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

For more information on Baja Fresh, please visit www.BajaFresh.com.

