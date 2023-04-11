COOL CATS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FUTUREVERSE

FUTUREVERSE TO CREATE AI OFFERINGS & MORE FOR COOL CATS COMMUNITY

AUSTIN, Texas, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Cats Group, the Web3 company behind the iconic blue-chip NFT collection Cool Cats , announces today a strategic partnership with Futureverse, a leader in metaverse infrastructure and content. This dynamic collaboration will integrate Cool Cats' iconic brand with Futureverse's cutting-edge technology, enhancing utility for Cool Cats NFT holders and further elevating Cool Cat's status as a leader in the NFT space. Check out this exploratory piece of content of the Cool Cats in a 3D world created by Futureverse. More to come...

Exciting upcoming Cool Cats products include a proprietary internal Web3 portal and marketplace that allows holders to customize their assets, a virtual metaspace experience that enables 3D Cool Cats to explore the world beyond their 2D form, artificial intelligence tools that allow holders to collaboratively evolve Cool Cats content, and more. Cool Cats is committed to achieving its vision of becoming a leading entertainment brand that celebrates cool through community-centered storytelling and innovation.

As part of the partnership, Cool Cats Group and Futureverse have agreed to exchange minority equity interests, further solidifying an alliance that leverages each company's unique strengths and capabilities to scale within and beyond Web3. In addition, Ken Cron, Chairman of Cool Cats, will join the Futureverse Board of Directors, and Futureverse Co-Founders Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff will join the Cool Cats Board.

No stranger to global strategic partnerships, McDonald and Senderoff open up an expansive network of potential entertainment collaborators for the Cool Cats universe, from film to music to lifestyle and sports, in addition to their 300-person technology powerhouse. Futureverse is currently collaborating with an impressive group that includes FIFA, Authentic Brands Group, Weta Workshop, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, with many more to be announced soon.

"With Cool Cats leading the charge in creating compelling content that resonates with the Web3 community and beyond, Futureverse unlocking new technological advancements in metaverse infrastructure, including AI and digital wearables, and our recent strategic partnership with Animoca providing expertise in delivering top-notch gaming experiences, we've established a trifecta for future success," said Stephen Teglas, CEO of Cool Cats. "We are thrilled to join forces with Futureverse in this strategic partnership, which will be a game-changer for us," added Colin Egan (Clon), the creator of Blue Cat and Co-Founder of Cool Cats.

Co-Founder and CEO of Futureverse, Aaron McDonald, added "Cool Cats has incredible intellectual property that is known and loved by its community. We are excited to be able to partner with them to help bring their IP and characters to life with our expertise in advanced technologies."

About Cool Cats:

Cool Cats is a blue-chip NFT brand with a community spanning the world. What started as a comic character, Blue Cat has now grown into a globally recognized brand of digital collectibles, animated content, comics, games, and merchandise. As a leader in Web3, we strive to be the compelling, authentic spark that inspires innovative products and experiences, while offering storytelling that immerses our community in the World of Cooltopia through the lens of Blue Cat and his friends. For more information, visit coolcatsnft.com .

About Futureverse:

Futureverse is a leading metaverse infrastructure and content company building the technological and cultural foundation for the open metaverse. Futureverse is the culmination of five years of strategy, research, and development to create the foundation for an open and scalable metaverse infrastructure with world-class content and a highly engaged community. Futureverse has already amassed an expansive cultural footprint within the metaverse space and beyond through strategic partnerships with the world's leading IP and brands. For more information, visit futureverse.com .

